MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 7

(Updates markets, oil; adds Mideast Debt, Qatar press item)

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar, oil dip as US shutdown drags on

* Brent slips towards $109 as storm wanes, demand concerns linger

* Gold edges up as U.S. shutdown drags on, debt limit looms

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed as Saudi rebounds from dip

* Libya, Somalia raids show U.S. reach, problems

* German embassy employee shot dead outside store in Yemen

* Destruction of Syrian chemical weapons begins - mission

* Moroccan unemployed graduates protest over budget cuts

* Iran calls for new offer from world powers before talks

* Iraq’s Majnoon oilfield output rises to 175,000 bpd

* Iran says four arrested for trying to sabotage nuclear site

* MIDEAST DEBT-Turkey willing to pay premium over conventional to issue sukuk

EGYPT

* Clashes across Egypt kill 51, more protests called

* Egypt releases two Canadians detained at August protests

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

* Saudi Jarir Marketing beats Q3 forecasts with 16 pct profit jump

* Saudi Almarai Q3 profit rises 5.7 pct, below estimates

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

* Doha Bank says to seek shareholder approval for Tier 1 capital notes issue worth 2 bln riyals (www.gulf-times.com)

BAHRAIN

* Gulf Finance House says Essam Janahi resigns as chairman

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil min says $100-$110/bbl is a fair price for crude (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)