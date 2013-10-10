MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 10

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares, dollar rise on hopes of US fiscal breakthrough

* Oil drops on U.S. stocks build, budget impasse

* Gold drops close to $1,300 on stronger dollar, stimulus worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets little changed; Egypt unworried by U.S. aid cut

* Libya’s Bouri offshore field pumping near 40,000 bpd, plans more

* Hezbollah, Iraqi militia capture Damascus suburb - opposition

* Debts to stabilize but countries still vulnerable, IMF says

* Turkey sees hope for revival of Cyprus peace talks

* Chemical weapons watchdog says Syria cooperating with mission

* Arab Spring to cost Middle East $800 bln, HSBC estimates

* Hardline newspaper report sends Iran foreign minister to hospital

* Banks weigh on Turkish stocks after regulation changes

* OMV to stay in Libya despite production loss-CEO

* Syria’s shipping trade struggles as war risks bite

EGYPT

* U.S. withholds some military, economic aid for Egypt

* Mursi faces trial as U.S. reviews aid to Egypt

* U.S.: will announce Egypt aid decision after diplomatic notification

* ADVISORY-Egypt bourse, banks to close Oct. 14-17 for Eid holiday

* RESEARCH ALERT-EFG Hermes: HSBC cuts target price

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis brace for ‘nightmare’ of U.S.-Iran rapprochement

* Saudi court orders investigation into child-bride case-website

* Saudi Arabia warns foreign workers: get the right visa or get out

* Soccer-Iraq pull out of Gulf Cup in spat with Saudi Arabia

* Women members of Saudi Shoura Council challenge driving ban

* Saudi Tasnee gets 4 bln riyal Islamic loan

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit rises 3.5 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Gulf cash replaces debt to fuel new Dubai property boom

* Pakistan’s Musharraf preparing to leave country - lawyer

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar seeks $1.5 bln finance before bond maturity -sources

* Citi, Qatar bank hold up Abu Dhabi firm’s $4.5 bln debt talks - sources

* UAE’s Etihad to buy 5 Boeing 777-200 from Air India -statement

QATAR

* Qatar lender Al Khaliji prices debut $500 mln bond -leads

* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus widens to $9.1 bln in August

* Qatar’s streamlined QInvest says to focus on three key areas

* ADVISORY-Qatar bourse to close Oct. 13-17 for Eid holiday

* RESEARCH ALERT-Qatar National Bank: JP Morgan raises price target

KUWAIT

* ADVISORY-Kuwait bourse to close Oct. 13-17 for Eid holiday

BAHRAIN

* Islamic investment banks in Gulf eye slimmed-down future

* Bahrain’s Al Salam Bank to issue new shares as part of BMI merger

OMAN

* RESEARCH ALERT-Nawras: NBK Capital cuts to hold

* Bank Muscat Q3 net profit rises 10 pct; beats forecasts (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)