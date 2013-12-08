FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 8
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 8, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks rise as U.S. jobs data boosts taper talk

* Oil rises on U.S. jobs data, but Fed timing weighs

* Gold set for weekly drop; all eyes on U.S. jobs report

* Iran presses ahead with uranium enrichment technology

* US assures Israel that core Iran sanctions still in place

* Qatar pushes for Gulf Arab inclusion in Iran talks

* Hagel says US commitment to Middle East security endures

* Jordan elected to take Saudi seat on U.N. Security Council

* Al Qaeda-linked group takes credit for Yemen ministry attack

* Beheadings and spies help al Qaeda gain ground in Syria

* Palestinians reject U.S. security ideas for Israel peace accord

EGYPT

* Egypt central bank unexpectedly cuts rates to boost economy

* Egypt has spent 7 bln of 29 bln pound stimulus package- minister

* Egyptian police fire tear gas to end clashes in Cairo

* Italian court sentences abducted Egyptian to 6 years -sources

* Gulf businessmen demand guarantees before investing in Egypt

* Egypt pound steady on official market

* Egypt agrees timetable to pay $3 bln to oil firms

* Egypt’s Nour Party says backs new constitution

* Egypt to offer unified telecoms licence in coming weeks

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi petrochemical duo eye share-swap merger next year

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai utility DEWA increases 2014 budget by $1.8 bln from 2013

* Arabtec wins $1 bln hospital contract

* Debt-laden Dubai World sells Atlantis hotel to state firm

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini minister tried to intervene in UK bribery case, court hears

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Oct bank lending growth highest since Nov 2009

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank to issue $1.1 billion in local currency bonds, sukuk

OMAN

* Oman budget surplus widens to $1.4 bln in Jan-Oct

* Oman Oct CPI at 0.3 pct y/y, lowest since at least 2006 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.