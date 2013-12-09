REFILE-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 9

(Refiles to fix date in headline)
DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares advance on China trade, falling yen
* Gold clouded by US stimulus doubts; short-covering cushions losses
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies on rate cut and constitution; most Gulf shares up
* INTERVIEW-Syrian opposition head fears U.S.-Iran thaw could benefit Assad
* Iran, Saudi strategists spar, swap ideas, over Gulf security
* Iran president Rouhani targets stagflation in first budget
* Egyptian police stage rare protest in defiance of new law
* Yields fall on Egypt T-Bills after interest rate cut
* Egypt’s currency reserves dip to $17.8 bln in November
* Saudi Oct imports down slightly y/y, non-oil exports pick up
* Dubai imports +12 pct y/y, non-oil exports +7 pct in Jan-Sept (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)