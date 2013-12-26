MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 26

DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Equities up, aided by U.S. manufacturing data; dollar higher

* Brent hits 2- Brent hits 3-week high above $112 on Africa supply cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Telecom Egypt surges on hopes it may sell Vodafone Egypt stake

* Gold drifts lower, set for biggest annual loss in three decades

* Soaring compliance costs clip wings of Mideast, African banks

* Iranian MPs propose bill to enrich uranium up to 60 percent

* Hit by scandal and resignations, Turk PM names new ministers

EGYPT

* Egypt designates Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

* ANALYSIS-As Egypt hardliners gain, scope for conflict grows

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s DIB approves foreign ownership increase to 25 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Ma‘aden secures $4.2 bln for phosphate project (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)