MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 5
January 5, 2014 / 4:05 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Copper and oil slide, world equities dip

* Crude oil extends losses; traders anticipate Libyan supply

* Gold extends gains, climbs to 2-week high as equities soften

* Kerry sees progress on Israeli-Palestinian framework deal

* Influential Syrian opposition bloc says will shun peace talks

* Islamic State group claims Beirut bombing - statement

EGYPT

* Qatar criticises Egypt’s crackdown on Islamist protesters

* Egypt summons Qatari envoy after criticisms of crackdown

* Bomb in North Sinai kills Egyptian soldier, wounds two others

* Two Egyptian protesters killed in clashes with police

* Egypt’s GASC buys 535,000 T Ukrainian, Russian, Romanian, French wheat

* Egypt pound weaker at central bank auction, unchanged on black market

* EFG Hermes appoints Khalid Ellaicy as CFO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Nakheel plans $1.1 bln of early debt repayments in 2014 - chairman

* Abu Dhabi’s ATIC to invest up to $10 bln in U.S. chip plant

* Dubai Investments expects 2013 profit of over 800 mln dirhams

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity Co to sell local currency sukuk, names arrangers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain names Bahraini living in Iran as suspect in foiled attacks

OMAN

* Oman 2014 budget sees slowdown in spending growth

* Oman govt to help cover deficit with overseas borrowing (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
