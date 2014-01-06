FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 6
January 6, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tumble to 2-week low on China services PMI

* Brent tops $107 in rebound; gains limited by Libyan supply

* Gold climbs to near 3 week high as stock markets dip

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai slips after margin lending rules change; most regional up

* Iraqi air force strikes city to try to oust al Qaeda

* Western-backed Syrian opposition re-elects Jarba as leader

* Libya restarts El Sharara oilfield but new protest erupts in west

EGYPT

* Egypt convicts activists in one case, opens probe into another

* Egypt’s wheat supply sufficient to last until April 23 - minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE mkt regulator changes margin lending rules, penalties

* UAE sets rules to develop covered bonds market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King backs Israeli-Palestinian push, Kerry says

KUWAIT

* Kuwait 6-mth budget surplus down 15 pct as spending jumps

OMAN

* Oman budget surplus widens slightly to $1.6 bln in Jan-Nov

* Oman nominal GDP +2.6 pct y/y in Jan-Sept 2013

* Oman inflation edges up to 0.6 pct y/y in Nov (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

