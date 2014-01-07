FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 7
#Intel
January 7, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, dollar rebounds after weak U.S. data

* Brent rebounds above $107 as Libya conflict escalates

* Gold near 3-wk high on softer equities, physical demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Retail selling weighs on Dubai; most Gulf mkts up

* Yemen inflation eases to 9-mth low of 8.6 pct y/y in Oct

* Corruption scandal complicates Turkish rate policy as lira slides

* Iran rejects U.S. suggestion of Syrian peace talks role

* Syria’s 2013 state wheat import deals reach 2.4 mln T-Hoboob

* Libya says aims to run economy, banking system on Islamic lines

* Libyan armed forces warn oil tankers away from seized ports

* U.S. acts to block Turkish firm from sending GE engines to Iran

* Iraq PM urges Falluja to expel al Qaeda-linked militants

EGYPT

* Egypt Suez Canal master plan to be finalised in nine months

* Egypt’s currency reserves dip to $17.032 bln in December

* Egyptian pound inches up at auction, dips on black market

* Egypt summons Iran’s charge d‘affaires- foreign ministry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Swiss private bank EFG buy Falcon’s Hong Kong business

* Dubai’s Gulf Navigation wins approval for turnaround measures

* Dubai’s Emaar to redeem $237 mln convertible bond on Feb 6

* UAE Dec PMI slows but output growth at 32-month high

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Nov imports fall 12.5 pct y/y, most since 2009

* Saudi business activity growth hits 3-month high in Dec

* Savola: NBK Capital raises fair value

* Saudi Arabia introduces unemployment insurance

QATAR

* Qatar’s Doha Insurance plans $120 mln rights issue

* Qatar sets Dec Marine crude OSP at $110.25/bbl, up $1.20

KUWAIT

* Kuwait appoints Islamist MP as oil minister in reshuffle

* Kuveyt Turk signs $388 mln loan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
