MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 16

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Brent rises on tight supply; heating oil gains

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock index rises after euro zone data; gold climbs

* Gold steady above $1,300; on track for best week in 4 mths

* Lebanon forms government after 10-month deadlock

* Mediator apologises to Syrians for lack of peace progress

EGYPT

* Egypt to issue $800 mln in one-year dollar-denominated t-bills

* Egypt’s GB Auto warns against proposed ban on ‘tuk-tuk’ imports

* Egyptian pound steady at c.bank dollar sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India regulator issues notice to Etihad on Jet deal-source

* MIDEAST DEBT-Favourable terms on Dubai DIP sukuk may trigger more issues

* Dubai’s Empower $600 mln acquisition loan starts syndication

* UAE lender NBAD’s head of consumer banking quits

SAUDI ARABIA

* Rexam buys majority stake in Saudi Arabian beverage cans maker

* Saudi Jan CPI up 2.9 pct y/y, lowest since early 2007

KUWAIT

* S&P affirms Kuwait ratings at AA/A-1, outlook stable

* Kuwait Dec bank lending growth rebounds to 4-year high

QATAR

* Soccer-Moving World Cup from Qatar counter-productive, says Zwanziger

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain protest attracts tens of thousands, no clashes

* Low-level conflict afflicts Bahrain on 3rd uprising anniversary

OMAN

* Oman may sell assets, borrow abroad if oil prices drop - c.bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)