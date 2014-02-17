MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 17

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asia stocks supported; falling dollar a burden for Nikkei

* Brent rises on tight supply; heating oil gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains on UAE bourse merger bets, Saudi banks rise

* Hezbollah says will quit Syria if Arabs stop meddling

* Abbas: We don’t want to “flood” Israel with Palestinian refugees

* Libya’s oil output falls to 390,000 bpd due to protests in west -NOC

* Iran plans carbon emissions trading market, official says

* Jordan Telecom’s 2013 net profits fall 38 pct

* Luxembourg bill for debut sukuk to take 2-5 months to pass

* Yemen gas price pressure mounts on France’s Total

EGYPT

* Two Koreans and Egyptian driver die in Sinai tourist bus blast

* Lawyers for Egypt’s deposed President Mursi stage walk-out

* Egypt’s FIHC seeking 20,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt’s Citadel Capital says completes $530 mln investments

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* British banker who helped transform Dubai dies

* UAE telco du agrees terms on $720 mln loan financing - sources

* UAE bourses should unify back offices even without merger -ADX CEO

* Dubai’s Deyaar to allow up to 25 pct foreign ownership

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Internet monitors turn focus on Syria-fuelled radicalism

KUWAIT

* Sager succeeds Dabdoub as CEO of Kuwaiti bank NBK

* Kuwaiti oil refineries vulnerable to more power problems

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Al Baraka Islamic bank sees new scope to expand

* Zain Bahrain IPO moves step closer with notice in govt gazette

OMAN

* Ex-government officials in Oman jailed for abuse of office