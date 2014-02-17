MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 17

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia stocks supported; falling dollar a burden for Nikkei
* Brent rises on tight supply; heating oil gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains on UAE bourse merger bets, Saudi banks rise
* Hezbollah says will quit Syria if Arabs stop meddling
* Abbas: We don’t want to “flood” Israel with Palestinian refugees
* Libya’s oil output falls to 390,000 bpd due to protests in west -NOC
* Iran plans carbon emissions trading market, official says
* Jordan Telecom’s 2013 net profits fall 38 pct
* Luxembourg bill for debut sukuk to take 2-5 months to pass
* Yemen gas price pressure mounts on France’s Total
* Two Koreans and Egyptian driver die in Sinai tourist bus blast
* Lawyers for Egypt’s deposed President Mursi stage walk-out
* Egypt’s FIHC seeking 20,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt’s Citadel Capital says completes $530 mln investments
* British banker who helped transform Dubai dies
* UAE telco du agrees terms on $720 mln loan financing - sources
* UAE bourses should unify back offices even without merger -ADX CEO
* Dubai’s Deyaar to allow up to 25 pct foreign ownership
* Saudi Internet monitors turn focus on Syria-fuelled radicalism
* Sager succeeds Dabdoub as CEO of Kuwaiti bank NBK
* Kuwaiti oil refineries vulnerable to more power problems
* Bahrain’s Al Baraka Islamic bank sees new scope to expand
* Zain Bahrain IPO moves step closer with notice in govt gazette
* Ex-government officials in Oman jailed for abuse of office
