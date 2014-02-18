MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 18

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks steady, dollar wobbles near 6-week lows

* Oil steadies around $109 on U.S. winter demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Industries Qatar hits 9-yr high on dividend; region mixed

* Iran and U.S. agree final nuclear deal may be unreachable

* Middle East crude tanker rates stay firm on healthy bookings

* Morocco January trade deficit rises 18 pct

* Iran says may send forces to Pakistan to free border guards

* Kurds step up negotiations with Baghdad on oil, Iraqi budget

* Libya parliament agrees to “early” election amid public anger

* Iranian bank sues UK govt for $4 bln over sanctions -court filing

* Iran says Russia could build nuclear reactor in exchange for oil

TURKEY

* Turkish lira firm ahead of interest rate meeting

* Turkey’s Halkbank says 2013 net profit up 5.8 pct at 2.75 bln lira

* Turkey’s Ziraat Bank 2013 net profit up 26 pct at 3.3 bln lira

* Turkish Treasury says to issue lira sukuk on Feb 19

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $77 mln

* EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

* Foreign inflows to Turkey forex market $3.9 bln between Jan 27-Feb 13 -min

* Turkish central bank sells 2 bln lira in repo, bids 3.345 bln

* Turkey Q1 slowdown to affect tax revenues, budget negatively-minister

* Turkish unemployment rate rises to 9.9 percent in Oct-Dec

EGYPT

* Sinai-based militants claim responsibility for tourist bus blast in Egypt

* Emaar Misr to spend $860 mln on Cairo building project

* Fitch Teleconf: Egypt - Rating Stabilised, Rapid Recovery Unlikely, 19 February; 11:30 GMT

* Egypt sells 1-year dollar bills, yields fall from last month

* RESEARCH ALERT-Eastern Co SAE : CI Capital raises target price

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Afghan peace team seeks Dubai meeting with Taliban figures

* Dubai’s Mashreq hikes foreign ownership limit to 49 pct -CEO

* Emaar net profit beats estimates as Dubai booms

* Moody’s upgrades Emaar’s ratings to Ba1 from Ba3; Stable outlook

* Morgan Stanley names Delivanis as MENA IB head as Froehlich heads to Europe

* Air Arabia Q4 net rises 12 percent, below estimates

* UAE’s Gulf Marine Services plans London IPO

* RESEARCH ALERT-Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank: SICO raises to add rating

* RESEARCH ALERT-Drake and Scull International: NBK Capital cuts to hold

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi hardware retailer picks HSBC’s Saudi arm as listing adviser

* Saudi Aramco expected to restart its Yanbu plant in end-Feb - traders

* RESEARCH ALERT-Almarai: SHUAA Capital raises target price

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Jan inflation falls to 2.3 pct, lowest since Sept 2012

* Qatar cuts April al-Shaheen crude exports on maintenance - sources

* Industries Qatar misses estimates as Q4 net falls 6 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Al Baraka Islamic bank sees new scope to expand (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)