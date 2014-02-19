MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks in hesitant mood; euro holds gains
* U.S. crude rises more than $2 on expiry, weather
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 5-yr high on election law talk; Q4 reports hurt Dubai
* Gold holds near 3-1/2 month high as growth worries persist
* S.Korea’s Hyundai E&C consortium wins $6 bln Iraq refinery order
* Islamic finance body IILM to issue $490 mln sukuk next week
* Looking for Syria options, U.S. remains cool to using force
* Iran, powers hold ‘substantive’ nuclear talks; U.S., Iranians meet
* Libyan militias threaten parliament, deploy forces in Tripoli
* U.S. moves to revive stalled Afghan peace talks -officials
* Kerry praises Tunisian progress, promises help against militants
* Lebanon govt deal brings hope to fragile state
* Moroccan bank BCP makes provision for bad loans
* Gulf ties could aid Islamic finance in Italy, supporters hope
* Despite Iraq’s troubles, archaeologists are back
* Turkey’s Gul approves law tightening Internet controls
* Turkish stocks fall after two days of gains
* Turkish Treasury sells 1.33 bln lira 2-year sukuk
* Turkey keeps rates on hold after emergency hike helps lira
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $103 mln
* Turkish central bank says policy to stay tight to fight inflation
* RESEARCH ALERT-Halkbank: SocGen cuts target price
* Egypt central bank earmarks $1.44 bln for low-cost housing
* EFG seeks to increase assets under management in Egypt by 25 pct
* Egypt’s PM says militants threaten tourists, aim to undermine political roadmap
* Egypt charges two “Israeli agents”, two Egyptians with spying
* Egypt’s GB Auto says import ban to have limited impact in 2014
* Egypt’s energy quagmire could sink Sisi
* Parents of Australian reporter held in Egypt petition for his release
* Abu Dhabi January inflation edges down to 2.1 pct y/y
* Du looks to buoyant UAE economy for future growth
* Dubai January inflation flat at 2.2 pct
* Abu Dhabi hires ex-Dubai executive for its financial free zone
* Islamic Development Bank picks banks for potential sukuk
* Saudi utility starts power output from Ras Al Khair
* Qatar stock exchange to list Mesaieed Petrochemical on Feb. 26
* Qatar’s Doha Insurance gets shareholder nod for $120 mln rights issue
* New CEO of Kuwait’s top bank faces sluggish home market, Gulf rivals
* Kuwait’s KIPCO Q4 net profit up 75 pct, helped by pay-TV asset (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)