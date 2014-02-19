MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks in hesitant mood; euro holds gains

* U.S. crude rises more than $2 on expiry, weather

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 5-yr high on election law talk; Q4 reports hurt Dubai

* Gold holds near 3-1/2 month high as growth worries persist

* S.Korea’s Hyundai E&C consortium wins $6 bln Iraq refinery order

* Islamic finance body IILM to issue $490 mln sukuk next week

* Looking for Syria options, U.S. remains cool to using force

* Iran, powers hold ‘substantive’ nuclear talks; U.S., Iranians meet

* Libyan militias threaten parliament, deploy forces in Tripoli

* U.S. moves to revive stalled Afghan peace talks -officials

* Kerry praises Tunisian progress, promises help against militants

* Lebanon govt deal brings hope to fragile state

* Moroccan bank BCP makes provision for bad loans

* Gulf ties could aid Islamic finance in Italy, supporters hope

* Despite Iraq’s troubles, archaeologists are back

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Gul approves law tightening Internet controls

* Turkish stocks fall after two days of gains

* Turkish Treasury sells 1.33 bln lira 2-year sukuk

* Turkey keeps rates on hold after emergency hike helps lira

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $103 mln

* Turkish central bank says policy to stay tight to fight inflation

* RESEARCH ALERT-Halkbank: SocGen cuts target price

EGYPT

* Egypt central bank earmarks $1.44 bln for low-cost housing

* EFG seeks to increase assets under management in Egypt by 25 pct

* Egypt’s PM says militants threaten tourists, aim to undermine political roadmap

* Egypt charges two “Israeli agents”, two Egyptians with spying

* Egypt’s GB Auto says import ban to have limited impact in 2014

* Egypt’s energy quagmire could sink Sisi

* Parents of Australian reporter held in Egypt petition for his release

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi January inflation edges down to 2.1 pct y/y

* Du looks to buoyant UAE economy for future growth

* Dubai January inflation flat at 2.2 pct

* Abu Dhabi hires ex-Dubai executive for its financial free zone

SAUDI ARABIA

* Islamic Development Bank picks banks for potential sukuk

* Saudi utility starts power output from Ras Al Khair

QATAR

* Qatar stock exchange to list Mesaieed Petrochemical on Feb. 26

* Qatar’s Doha Insurance gets shareholder nod for $120 mln rights issue

KUWAIT

* New CEO of Kuwait’s top bank faces sluggish home market, Gulf rivals

* Kuwait’s KIPCO Q4 net profit up 75 pct, helped by pay-TV asset (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)