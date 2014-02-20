MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 20

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar firms as Fed minutes back taper

* U.S. crude hits 4-month high as cold fuels diesel demanD

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises on housing programme, ignores militants

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Secretive companies puzzle investors as Gulf bourses grow

* Gold inches up, but firm dollar drags

* Libyans vote for constitution body amid rising political tensions

* Iran, powers seek to agree basis for final nuclear deal

* Iraq says Kurds agree to export oil via central marketing body

* Kerry, Abbas meet at ‘important point’ in talks, U.S. says

* Syrian rebels rebuff leader’s sacking by high command abroad

* Noble Energy to supply nat gas to Jordan companies

* OMV says Libya production about 70 pct of normal

TURKEY

* Turkish Internet controls ignite public anger

* Turkey’s Tupras 2013 net profit 1.197 bln lira, below f‘cast

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $103 mln

* Turkey’s TPAO says in talks with Exxon, OMV, MOL for joint oil exploration

* Crude flow on Iraq-Turkey pipeline resumes after 10 days -official

* Turkish central bank signals no more rate hikes for now -economists

* Turkish central bank sells 29 bln lira in repo, bids 56.208 bln lira

* Turkey’s TAV 2013 net profit up 13 pct at 336.1 mln lira

EGYPT

* Egypt’s LNG import ambitions thrown into disarray

* Fitch: Public Finances Remain Egypt’s Main Rating Weakness

* Egypt’s Pioneers Holding to buy 60 pct of Roaya Group, says CEO

* Egypt issues first tender in a year to buy crude oil

* Egypt’s Mubarak in court, denies seizing public funds

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

* From desert hideout, shadowy Ansar militants rattle Egypt

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Court upholds Citigroup arbitration win over Abu Dhabi fund

* Dubai agrees roll-over of $10 bln crisis debt to UAE

* Moody’s confirms ratings in 2 Emirates NBD PJSC transactions

* Dubai’s Arabtec says its unit wins $272 mln Kazakh contract

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia, Malaysia exchanges to boost Islamic finance ties

* Saudi Arabia jails seven men for up to 20 years for demonstrating

* Saudi bank NCB prices $1.33 bln sukuk

* BAE Systems agrees pricing on Saudi Eurofighter deal

QATAR

* RESEARCH ALERT-Industries Qatar QSC : QNB Financial Services raises target price

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways signs contract to buy 25 Airbus jets

* Kuwait telco Wataniya Q4 profit jumps 46 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank’s Q4 profit rises 8 pct

* Bahraini man sentenced to death over policeman killing

* StanChart Singapore head to join Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corp

OMAN

* Moody’s says Oman’s banking system outlook remains stable