MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 23

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar mixed after recent U.S. data
* Oil falls as warmer U.S. weather curbs demand
* Gold posts third straight weekly gain on U.S. economic worries
* U.N. Security Council unanimously approves Syria aid access resolution
* Suicide bomber kills three in Lebanon
* Testing detente, U.S. firms move to sell jet parts to Iran
* US expected to keep oil embargo even if Iran nuclear deal struck
* Gulf Islamic banks’ extra product costs shrinking, study finds
* Egypt’s ousted Mursi says jail-break trial is “void”
* Egypt puts three Al Jazeera journalists on trial
* Egyptian pound inches up on official, steady on black market
* Egypt sweeps out senior wheat import official
* Meditrade seeking 30,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender
* FIHC buys 25,000 tonnes of soybean oil in tender
* Four die during Saudi police raid to arrest wanted people
* Saudi Airlines secures $1.9 bln loan to fund planes
* Saudi Telecom to lift the curtain on new film releases
* Shell sells Italian retail business to Kuwait Petroleum
* Bahrain Jan inflation slows to 4-mth low of 3.3 pct y/y
* Batelco to take control of Kuwaiti Internet firm
* Oman’s sale of 19 pct of Omantel to start this month (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)