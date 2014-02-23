MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 23

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar mixed after recent U.S. data

* Oil falls as warmer U.S. weather curbs demand

* Gold posts third straight weekly gain on U.S. economic worries

* U.N. Security Council unanimously approves Syria aid access resolution

* Suicide bomber kills three in Lebanon

* Testing detente, U.S. firms move to sell jet parts to Iran

* US expected to keep oil embargo even if Iran nuclear deal struck

* Gulf Islamic banks’ extra product costs shrinking, study finds

EGYPT

* Egypt’s ousted Mursi says jail-break trial is “void”

* Egypt puts three Al Jazeera journalists on trial

* Egyptian pound inches up on official, steady on black market

* Egypt sweeps out senior wheat import official

* Meditrade seeking 30,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender

* FIHC buys 25,000 tonnes of soybean oil in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Four die during Saudi police raid to arrest wanted people

* Saudi Airlines secures $1.9 bln loan to fund planes

* Saudi Telecom to lift the curtain on new film releases

KUWAIT

* Shell sells Italian retail business to Kuwait Petroleum

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Jan inflation slows to 4-mth low of 3.3 pct y/y

* Batelco to take control of Kuwaiti Internet firm

OMAN

* Oman's sale of 19 pct of Omantel to start this month