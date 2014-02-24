MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 24

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sluggish, dollar firms as G20 reaction muted

* Oil falls as warmer U.S. weather curbs demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt crosses key level as financials rise; Gulf mkts mixed

* Syrian rebel, friend of al Qaeda leader, killed by rival Islamists

* Seventeen dead in bombings and shootings in Iraq

* Libya struggles to pay bills as protests slash oil revenues

* Morocco says aims to quadruple farmland leases by 2020

* Yemen’s federal plan a bold idea, but many hurdles remain

* Iran’s non-oil exports recovering under Rouhani, business says

EGYPT

* Egypt food supply shake-up sees official referred to prosecutors

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Russia, Belarus, UAE? Few options for Ukraine’s ousted leader

* Dubai’s Nakheel says repays 2.35 bln dirhams of bank debt

* France’s AXA to take major stake in UAE’s Green Crescent Insurance

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Q4 net profit slumps

* TABLE-Kuwait Jan inflation edges up to 4-mth high of 2.9 pct y/y

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus widens to $9.3 bln in Dec

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House doubles Q4 profit on investment revenue

* Bahraini Islamic bank Al Baraka Q4 net income climbs 23 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)