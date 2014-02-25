MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 25

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks perk up as merger frenzy spurs Wall St

* Brent rises on tight supply, spread supports U.S. crude

* Saudi at 67-mth high as property cos gain; most of region firm

* MIDEAST MONEY-Dodgy data obscures reality of Gulf’s economic boom

* Gold dips but holds near 4-mth high on growth worries

* Israeli warplanes strike eastern Lebanon near Syria

* Iraq signs deal to buy arms, ammunition from Iran - documents

* Libya puts ministries under special budget rules after oil revenue slump

* U.N. rights envoy points to apartheid in Palestinian areas

* Algeria expects 6 bcm LNG plant to start up this year

* Iran outlines new oil project contracts for investors

TURKEY

* Turkish PM’s office says Erdogan recordings are faked

* “Parallel state” phone-tapped thousands in Turkey - officials

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $89 mln

* Turkey’s Akfen chairman registers shares to sell in stock market

* Tesco in talks on future of Turkish business

EGYPT

* Egypt government resigns, paving way for Sisi to seek presidency

* Seven Egyptian Christians found shot execution-style on Libyan beach

* Egypt’s FIHC buys 18,000 T sunflower oil and 30,000 T soyoil

* Saudi Aujan Coca-Cola plans $100 mln fruit-juice factory in Egypt

* Egyptian pound inches up on official, weakens slightly on black market

* Egypt’s Amer Group posts 79 pct drop in 2013 profit

* Egypt investment law prohibits 3rd party challenge to contracts -source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Horse racing-Godolphin’s racing manager quits for new role

* TABLE-UAE Jan inflation at 1.5 pct y/y, highest since June 2011

* UAE’s ADCB to price $750 mln 5-yr bond on Monday

* Dubai’s Arabtec in talks to buy Kuwaiti firm -sources

* Dubai’s Union Properties to lift foreign ownership cap to 25 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi c.bank expects further drop of inflation in Q1

* Saudi Kingdom Holding to pay 0.125 riyals/share dividend for Q4

* Saudi contractor Al Khodari recommends 0.5 riyals/shr 2013 dividend

KUWAIT

* ADVISORY-Kuwait’s bourse to close Tuesday for three-day public holiday

QATAR

* ADVISORY-Qatar Exchange to close on Sunday for bank holiday

* Qatar’s Al Khaliji lifts foreign ownership cap, no bonds in 2014

* Commercial Bank of Qatar signs upsized $1 bln dual-tranche loan