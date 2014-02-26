MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 26

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia turns cautious, puzzled on China policy moves

* Oil falls on weak China data, concern about U.S. supply growth

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE shares resume bull run; Qatar, Egypt slip

* Gold holds near 4-month high on U.S. growth uncertainty

* Syrians set to replace Afghans as largest refugee population: UN

* Iraqi leaders give conflicting answers on reported Iran arms deal

* Bombings and shootings kill 27 around Iraq

* Rockets rain on Libyan power plant as militias battle

* Moroccan finance minister puts pension reform cost at around $600 million

* India ready to pay $1.5 bln to Iran -oil official

* Algeria opposition parties slam Bouteflika re-election bid

* Iraq approves two major contracts for Eni’s Zubair oilfield

* Angola’s Sonangol to pull out of two oilfields in Iraq

* Yemen’s Maarib oil pipeline blown up again Mon -official

TURKEY

* Turkish PM says tapes of talk with son a fabrication

* Police fire tear gas on anti-govt protesters in Istanbul

* Foreign companies in Turkey face squeeze

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $96 mln

* Turkey’s gold holdings slide sharply in January - IMF

* Uncertainties to limit investment, employment rise-Turkey c.bank

* Reuters Insider - Turkish Deputy PM: Gulen movement understands us better

* Turkish lira weakens as corruption row intensifies

EGYPT

* Egypt nixed US wheat purchase due to price, not politics -traders

* Egypt’s liberal party leader voices fears for democracy

* Egypt’s new PM says to fight militancy, rebuild economy

* Egypt’s housing minister says asked to form new govt -Al-Ahram

* Egypt’s bread “smart cards”: financial miracle for age-old problem?

* Egypt’s central bank expected to keep main rates on hold

* Moody’s says Egypt banking sector outlook still negative

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Horse racing-Godolphin hands trainers full responsibility after doping scandal

SAUDI ARABIA

* USDA attache raises Saudi 2013/14 wheat import estimate to 3 mln T

* Saudi police hurt by gunfire in Shi‘ite village

* With eye on investors, Saudi Arabia plans training for judges

* Ghana’s Tema oil refinery close to deal with PetroSaudi

* Islamic Development Bank aims to price benchmark sukuk on Thursday

* Saudi Electricity proposes 2013 cash dividend of 0.7 riyals/share

KUWAIT

* ABB wins power orders worth $160 million in Kuwait

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ooredoo seeks $1 bln refinancing loan-bankers

* Qatar Airways eyes deeper ties with oneworld partners

* RESEARCH ALERT-Industries Qatar QSC: CI Capital cuts to neutral rating

* Qatar’s Nakilat Q4 profit falls 13 pct