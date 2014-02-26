MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 26

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia turns cautious, puzzled on China policy moves
* Oil falls on weak China data, concern about U.S. supply growth
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE shares resume bull run; Qatar, Egypt slip
* Gold holds near 4-month high on U.S. growth uncertainty
* Syrians set to replace Afghans as largest refugee population: UN
* Iraqi leaders give conflicting answers on reported Iran arms deal
* Bombings and shootings kill 27 around Iraq
* Rockets rain on Libyan power plant as militias battle
* Moroccan finance minister puts pension reform cost at around $600 million
* India ready to pay $1.5 bln to Iran -oil official
* Algeria opposition parties slam Bouteflika re-election bid
* Iraq approves two major contracts for Eni’s Zubair oilfield
* Angola’s Sonangol to pull out of two oilfields in Iraq
* Yemen’s Maarib oil pipeline blown up again Mon -official
* Turkish PM says tapes of talk with son a fabrication
* Police fire tear gas on anti-govt protesters in Istanbul
* Foreign companies in Turkey face squeeze
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $96 mln
* Turkey’s gold holdings slide sharply in January - IMF
* Uncertainties to limit investment, employment rise-Turkey c.bank
* Reuters Insider - Turkish Deputy PM: Gulen movement understands us better
* Turkish lira weakens as corruption row intensifies
* Egypt nixed US wheat purchase due to price, not politics -traders
* Egypt’s liberal party leader voices fears for democracy
* Egypt’s new PM says to fight militancy, rebuild economy
* Egypt’s housing minister says asked to form new govt -Al-Ahram
* Egypt’s bread “smart cards”: financial miracle for age-old problem?
* Egypt’s central bank expected to keep main rates on hold
* Moody’s says Egypt banking sector outlook still negative
* Horse racing-Godolphin hands trainers full responsibility after doping scandal
* USDA attache raises Saudi 2013/14 wheat import estimate to 3 mln T
* Saudi police hurt by gunfire in Shi‘ite village
* With eye on investors, Saudi Arabia plans training for judges
* Ghana’s Tema oil refinery close to deal with PetroSaudi
* Islamic Development Bank aims to price benchmark sukuk on Thursday
* Saudi Electricity proposes 2013 cash dividend of 0.7 riyals/share
* ABB wins power orders worth $160 million in Kuwait
* Qatar’s Ooredoo seeks $1 bln refinancing loan-bankers
* Qatar Airways eyes deeper ties with oneworld partners
* RESEARCH ALERT-Industries Qatar QSC: CI Capital cuts to neutral rating
* Qatar’s Nakilat Q4 profit falls 13 pct