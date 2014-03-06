MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 6

DUBAI, Mar 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares win reprieve, euro hobbled ahead of ECB
* Oil slides on weak demand outlook, Ukraine fears subside
* Gold rises after weak U.S. data; supply worry lifts platinum
* MIDEAST STOCKS-GCC security discord with Qatar pummels shares, region mixed
* White House national security adviser to visit Israel in May
* U.S. accuses Syria of stonewalling on chemical arms plants
* U.S. restricts movements of Syria’s U.N. envoy Ja‘afari
* NATO announces review of cooperation with Russia
* Three Gulf Arab states recall envoys in rift with Qatar
* Gulf’s rift over Qatar may slow investment, reforms
* Iraq returns as world’s fastest-growing oil exporter
* West presses Iran to address suspected atomic bomb research
* Mauritius c.bank slams “foot-dragging” on Islamic finance, other reforms
* Russia’s Gazprom Neft connects Badra oil field to Iraqi pipeline system
* S.Africa’s MTN was unable to repatriate Iran cash in 2013 -CEO
* Syrian air raids hit Lebanese border region
* Japan makes $450 mln oil payment to Iran-diplomatic sources
* Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines confident on home market resilience
* Turkey’s Erdogan says calls with world leaders may have been bugged
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $82 mln
* Turkey’s Erdogan rallies popular support in power struggle
* Turkey sees no threat to gas supplies as a result of Ukraine crisis
* Turkish central bank injects 29 bln lira in repo, bids 56.72 bln
* RESEARCH ALERT-BIM: Natixis raises to neutral
* Tata Communications signs pact with Turkcell Superonline for MLPS node in Istanbul
* Turkish February gold imports tumble 79 pct m/m - exchange
* RESEARCH ALERT-BIM Birlesik Magazalar: JP Morgan raises target price
* Egypt lobbies Germany to ease travel advisory -minister
* Egypt panel mostly blames Mursi supporters for deaths in protest break-up
* Liberal Egyptian group opposes any Sisi run for presidency
* Egypt lifts ban on brokerage firms trading foreign stocks
* EFG-Hermes sells Damas stake to Qatar’s Mannai for $150 mln
* Egypt says wheat stocks dropped 34 percent last year
* RESEARCH ALERT-GB Auto: NBK Capital raises to buy
* Egyptian pound inches up at central bank dollar sale
* Egyptian bank CIB to pay 1 EGP dividend
* Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa posts 7.2 pct increase in 2013 net profit
* Pakistan Telecom’s bid for rival Warid fails on price
* Dubai World prepays $284.5 mln to creditors - sources
* Autogrill wins 20 mln euro Abu Dhabi airport contract
* Serbia to take $1 bln, 10-yr loan from UAE - finmin
* Dubai’s Arabtec says unit wins $282.33 mln Emaar contract
* Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light to Asia in April by 20 cents
* Veteran Saudi central banker to head Arab Monetary Fund
* Saudi IPO market set for booming 2014 as regulator, issuers eye deals
* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff: EFG Hermes raises to buy
* Kuwait’s emir could heal Gulf rift with Qatar - speaker
* TABLE-Kuwait Jan M2 money supply growth slows to 7.8 pct y/y
* BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry forms joint venture with Kuwait Support Services
* Lufthansa, Qatar Air clash over in-flight movies on smartphones
* Qatar Airways seeks more Oneworld deals
* Qatar says regrets decision by UAE, Saudi, Bahrain to withdraw envoys - cabinet
* Qatar Airways to get three A380s in June, A350 on track
* RESEARCH ALERT-Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : SICO Investment Bank raises to add