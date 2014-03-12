MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 12

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks give ground, copper takes a spill
* U.S. oil falls to $100 on China bond concern, stockpiles
* Gold holds gains near 4-month high on safe-haven demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt climbs on talk of Sisi presidential bid; Qatar drops as IQ goes ex-div
* India to slash Iran oil imports to meet nuclear deal parameters- sources
* Libyan parliament sacks PM after tanker escapes rebel-held port
* Ukraine appeals to West as Crimea turns to Russia
* Rouhani has not increased freedoms in Iran, UN chief says
* Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow abroad from Libya -UN
* Syrian forces advance to edge of rebel border town
* Israel says regrets killing of Jordanian judge
* Lebanon’s snow-free ski resorts push economy downhill
* Anti-corruption chief appointed to head Cyprus central bank
* Al Qaeda hijacks spirit of Syria revolt three years on
* U.N. anti-drugs chief praises Iran fight despite executions
* Death of Turkish boy hurt in protests rekindles unrest across country
* Swiss to ask European court to review genocide denial case
* Turkish lira weakens, dollars hoarded ahead of elections
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $70 mln
* Turkish central bank sells 1 bln lira in repo, bids 1.97 bln
* RESEARCH ALERT-Coca Cola Icecek: Nomura cuts price target
* RESEARCH ALERT-Anadolu Efes: Nomura cuts price target
* Bomb explodes near Israeli embassy in Cairo, no one hurt
* Egyptian security forces kill “terrorist” in Cairo shoot-out
* Egypt’s Moussa: political future possible for Brotherhood
* Egyptian court drops verdict against Juhayna Food Industries
* UAE’s NBAD predicts loan growth of 8-10 pct in 2014
* Emirates REIT to raise $135 mln in first Dubai IPO since 2009
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Feb inflation at 2.6 pct, highest since Jan 2011
* UAE’s NBAD picks banks for five-year Aussie bond-IFR
* Saudi Aramco to produce gas for phosphate project, power plant
* Saudi Arabia’s Feb crude oil output inches up to 9.849 mln bpd - source
* Consortium led by Spain’s FCC gets Doha Metro contract
* Reuters Insider - Qatar’s ambitious World Cup goal
* Qatar sells Q2 condensate at lower premiums -sources
* Kuwait Petroleum eyes stake in IOC’s Paradip refinery-PTI in Economic Times
* Bomb wounds two policemen in Bahraini Shi‘ite village
* Mill in Oman tenders for 60,000 tonnes wheat
* Oman c.bank tells lenders to avoid conflicts of interest