MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 12

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks give ground, copper takes a spill

* U.S. oil falls to $100 on China bond concern, stockpiles

* Gold holds gains near 4-month high on safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt climbs on talk of Sisi presidential bid; Qatar drops as IQ goes ex-div

* India to slash Iran oil imports to meet nuclear deal parameters- sources

* Libyan parliament sacks PM after tanker escapes rebel-held port

* Ukraine appeals to West as Crimea turns to Russia

* Rouhani has not increased freedoms in Iran, UN chief says

* Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow abroad from Libya -UN

* Syrian forces advance to edge of rebel border town

* Israel says regrets killing of Jordanian judge

* Lebanon’s snow-free ski resorts push economy downhill

* Anti-corruption chief appointed to head Cyprus central bank

* Al Qaeda hijacks spirit of Syria revolt three years on

* U.N. anti-drugs chief praises Iran fight despite executions

TURKEY

* Death of Turkish boy hurt in protests rekindles unrest across country

* Swiss to ask European court to review genocide denial case

* Turkish lira weakens, dollars hoarded ahead of elections

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $70 mln

* Turkish central bank sells 1 bln lira in repo, bids 1.97 bln

* RESEARCH ALERT-Coca Cola Icecek: Nomura cuts price target

* RESEARCH ALERT-Anadolu Efes: Nomura cuts price target

EGYPT

* Bomb explodes near Israeli embassy in Cairo, no one hurt

* Egyptian security forces kill “terrorist” in Cairo shoot-out

* Egypt’s Moussa: political future possible for Brotherhood

* Egyptian court drops verdict against Juhayna Food Industries

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s NBAD predicts loan growth of 8-10 pct in 2014

* Emirates REIT to raise $135 mln in first Dubai IPO since 2009

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Feb inflation at 2.6 pct, highest since Jan 2011

* UAE’s NBAD picks banks for five-year Aussie bond-IFR

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to produce gas for phosphate project, power plant

* Saudi Arabia’s Feb crude oil output inches up to 9.849 mln bpd - source

QATAR

* Consortium led by Spain’s FCC gets Doha Metro contract

* Reuters Insider - Qatar’s ambitious World Cup goal

* Qatar sells Q2 condensate at lower premiums -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum eyes stake in IOC’s Paradip refinery-PTI in Economic Times

BAHRAIN

* Bomb wounds two policemen in Bahraini Shi‘ite village

OMAN

* Mill in Oman tenders for 60,000 tonnes wheat

* Oman c.bank tells lenders to avoid conflicts of interest