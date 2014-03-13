MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 13

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on defensive as China fear shakes commodities

* Brent firms above $108 on supply risks, demand outlook

* Gold near 6-mth high as Ukraine, China prompt safe-haven bids

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares tumble as emerging markets selling triggers exposure cut

* EU moves toward sanctions on Russians; Obama meets Ukraine PM

* Israel bombs Gaza militants after intensive rocket fire

* Algerian premier to quit to run Bouteflika election campaign - source

* Libyan PM flees country after tanker escapes rebel-held port

* Iran hosts Syria conference of Assad sympathisers

* Gulf Arab rift has no effect on central bankers meet -Kuwait

* OPEC, unlike U.S., raises 2014 global oil demand view

* Kurdistan tourist towns last resort for Iraqi refugees

TURKEY

* Turkish protester, police officer die in day of clashes -media

* Turkish president approves closure of schools run by Erdogan rival

* Collapse of coup trial unnerves Turks as Erdogan switches tack

* Reuters Insider - Market Pulse: Turkey - it’s the economy, stupid

* Turkish c.bank sells $50 mln in forex-selling auction

* Turkish c.bank injects 26 bln lira in repo, bids 51.34 bln

* Turkish Feb automotive output down 11 percent - association

* Turkish Jan c/a deficit narrows to $4.88 bln, below f‘cast

EGYPT

* Egypt says two Brotherhood members arrested in the Gulf

* Kerry says will decide shortly on resuming aid to Egypt

* Tanker coming from Libyan rebel port entered Egyptian waters-minister

* Smuggled Egyptian antiquities to be returned from U.S. - minister

* Egypt ministry to consider removing wheat tender hurdles

* Egypt’s finance minister sees GDP growing slower than expected

* U.S. data centre firm in venture with Egyptian telecoms tycoon

* RESEARCH ALERT-ETEL: naeem raises target price

* Egyptian pound steady at central bank dollar sale

* Telecom Egypt expects mobile licence in March or April

* Egypt’s Medinet Nasr posts net profit of 187 mln EGP

* Telecom Egypt posts net profit of 2.96 billion EGP in 2013

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE summons Iraq ambassador over Saudi “terrorism” charge

* Sharjah ruler approves 7 pct rise in government spending in 2014

SAUDI ARABIA

* Reuters Insider - Inside Hedge Funds: Saudi Arabia, Panama to lead frontier

* TABLE-Saudi Feb inflation edges down to 2.8 pct y/y

* Saudi listing of Brotherhood as terrorist group complicates Gulf ties

QATAR

* Qatar bank lending growth rebounds in January

KUWAIT

* Kuwait c.bank sees GDP growth of up to 3.5 pct in 2014

OMAN

* Iran says seals gas export deal with Oman

* Oman c.bank says no quick introduction of Islamic instruments

* TABLE-Oman January inflation eases to 1.2 pct y/y