MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 13

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on defensive as China fear shakes commodities
* Brent firms above $108 on supply risks, demand outlook
* Gold near 6-mth high as Ukraine, China prompt safe-haven bids
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares tumble as emerging markets selling triggers exposure cut
* EU moves toward sanctions on Russians; Obama meets Ukraine PM
* Israel bombs Gaza militants after intensive rocket fire
* Algerian premier to quit to run Bouteflika election campaign - source
* Libyan PM flees country after tanker escapes rebel-held port
* Iran hosts Syria conference of Assad sympathisers
* Gulf Arab rift has no effect on central bankers meet -Kuwait
* OPEC, unlike U.S., raises 2014 global oil demand view
* Kurdistan tourist towns last resort for Iraqi refugees
* Turkish protester, police officer die in day of clashes -media
* Turkish president approves closure of schools run by Erdogan rival
* Collapse of coup trial unnerves Turks as Erdogan switches tack
* Reuters Insider - Market Pulse: Turkey - it’s the economy, stupid
* Turkish c.bank sells $50 mln in forex-selling auction
* Turkish c.bank injects 26 bln lira in repo, bids 51.34 bln
* Turkish Feb automotive output down 11 percent - association
* Turkish Jan c/a deficit narrows to $4.88 bln, below f‘cast
* Egypt says two Brotherhood members arrested in the Gulf
* Kerry says will decide shortly on resuming aid to Egypt
* Tanker coming from Libyan rebel port entered Egyptian waters-minister
* Smuggled Egyptian antiquities to be returned from U.S. - minister
* Egypt ministry to consider removing wheat tender hurdles
* Egypt’s finance minister sees GDP growing slower than expected
* U.S. data centre firm in venture with Egyptian telecoms tycoon
* RESEARCH ALERT-ETEL: naeem raises target price
* Egyptian pound steady at central bank dollar sale
* Telecom Egypt expects mobile licence in March or April
* Egypt’s Medinet Nasr posts net profit of 187 mln EGP
* Telecom Egypt posts net profit of 2.96 billion EGP in 2013
* UAE summons Iraq ambassador over Saudi “terrorism” charge
* Sharjah ruler approves 7 pct rise in government spending in 2014
* Reuters Insider - Inside Hedge Funds: Saudi Arabia, Panama to lead frontier
* TABLE-Saudi Feb inflation edges down to 2.8 pct y/y
* Saudi listing of Brotherhood as terrorist group complicates Gulf ties
* Qatar bank lending growth rebounds in January
* Kuwait c.bank sees GDP growth of up to 3.5 pct in 2014
* Iran says seals gas export deal with Oman
* Oman c.bank says no quick introduction of Islamic instruments
* TABLE-Oman January inflation eases to 1.2 pct y/y