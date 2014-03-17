MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 17

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares under pressure as diplomatic tensions rise on Crimea
* Brent rises by more than $1 ahead of Crimea referendum
* Gold rises for 5th day on safe-haven bids amid Ukraine crisis
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar boosts Dubai but Ukraine hurts rest of region
* Saudi c.bank: China yuan good diversifier, but far from reserve currency {MEAST-INVM]
* Kerry urges Abbas to make ‘tough decisions’ on peace
* Syrian forces fully control rebel stronghold near Lebanon
* Tanker that loaded oil in Libyan rebel port still in Med -minister
* Iran pursuing banned items for nuclear, missile work -US official
* Iran’s Zarif expects “tougher” round of nuclear talks with world powers
* Coal is no solution to Egypt’s energy woes-Environment Minister
* Egypt to accept offers of imported rice in procurement tenders
* Egypt says food subsidy bill to be $4.31 billion - report
* Egyptian militants outwit army in Sinai battlefield
* UAE, Abu Dhabi roll over $20 bln of Dubai’s debt
* Dubai’s Emaar expects listing of retail unit within months -chairman
* TABLE-Dubai Feb inflation at 2.6 pct y/y, highest since Dec 2009
* Virgin Mobile Middle East plans Saudi launch by June
* Saudi c.bank gov says rates reasonable, no impact from Fed
* Saudi 2014 economic growth of 4.4 pct achievable - cbank gov
* TABLE-Housing rents boost Qatar Feb inflation to 2.7 pct y/y
* First half of Omantel share sale 1.99 times subscribed
