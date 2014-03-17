FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 17
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 17, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares under pressure as diplomatic tensions rise on Crimea

* Brent rises by more than $1 ahead of Crimea referendum

* Gold rises for 5th day on safe-haven bids amid Ukraine crisis

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar boosts Dubai but Ukraine hurts rest of region

* Saudi c.bank: China yuan good diversifier, but far from reserve currency {MEAST-INVM]

* Kerry urges Abbas to make ‘tough decisions’ on peace

* Syrian forces fully control rebel stronghold near Lebanon

* Tanker that loaded oil in Libyan rebel port still in Med -minister

* Iran pursuing banned items for nuclear, missile work -US official

* Iran’s Zarif expects “tougher” round of nuclear talks with world powers

EGYPT

* Coal is no solution to Egypt’s energy woes-Environment Minister

* Egypt to accept offers of imported rice in procurement tenders

* Egypt says food subsidy bill to be $4.31 billion - report

* Egyptian militants outwit army in Sinai battlefield

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE, Abu Dhabi roll over $20 bln of Dubai’s debt

* Dubai’s Emaar expects listing of retail unit within months -chairman

* TABLE-Dubai Feb inflation at 2.6 pct y/y, highest since Dec 2009

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi c.bank: China yuan good diversifier, but far from reserve currency

* Virgin Mobile Middle East plans Saudi launch by June

* Saudi c.bank gov says rates reasonable, no impact from Fed

* Saudi 2014 economic growth of 4.4 pct achievable - cbank gov

QATAR

* TABLE-Housing rents boost Qatar Feb inflation to 2.7 pct y/y

OMAN

* First half of Omantel share sale 1.99 times subscribed

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.