MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 18

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, yen retreats as Ukraine worries ease

* Brent oil falls $2 as Crimea threat eases, global demand wanes

* Gold off six-month high as equities gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property, banks lift UAE bourses after Dubai debt rollover

* Lebanese army blows up suspect car close to Syrian border

* Iran, six powers seek nuclear progress in shadow of Ukraine crisis

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black market

* Egypt’s GDP grew 1.2 pct in first half 2013/14 - minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Emaar’s retail spin-off plan won’t affect rating - S&P

* Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim plans Middle East cinema expansion

* Coutts exec Dugan resigns to join NBAD as CIO

* Etisalat’s Egyptian unit considers stock market listing

SAUDI ARABIA

* Philips buys majority stake in Saudi lighting firm

QATAR

* UPDATE 1-Qatar sells May al-Shaheen crude at lowest premiums since Oct 2011 -trade

* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus shrinks to $10.2 bln in January

KUWAIT

* Pakistan c.bank blocks sale of Meezan Bank stake, Kuwait’s Noor says (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)