MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 19

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian shares in cautious start before Fed review
* U.S. oil climbs more than $1/bbl on strong equities, Ukraine
* Gold steadies after fall; equities watched
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai jumps on Emaar breakout; oil weighs on Saudi stocks
* Ukraine crisis not seen hurting Iran nuclear talks -EU
* Protests flare across Lebanon against ‘siege’ of border town
* U.S. shuts Syrian embassy, consulates, orders diplomats out
* Iran oil exports show steady increase as Asia buys more
* Libyan rebel leader calls US Navy “pirates” after tanker seized
* Algeria’s Bouteflika plans constitution amendments, economic reforms
* War crimes evidence in Syria solid enough for indictment - UN
* Israel says might not carry out Palestinian prisoner release
* ANALYSIS-Could Iran’s Arak reactor be “de-fanged” to ease bomb fears?
* Syria chemical weapons store attacked by rockets-sources
* Moody’s reviews for downgrade the ratings of 10 Turkish banks
* Turkish assets gain as central bank keeps policy tight
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction
* SOCAR Turkey secures financing from Denizbank for Star refinery
* Turkey treasury zero-coupon bond yield below forecast at auction
* RESEARCH ALERT-Turkish Airlines: Barclays cuts target price
* RESEARCH ALERT-ENKA Insaat: Renaissance Capital raises to buy
* Hamas calls Egypt blockade a “crime against humanity”
* Egypt buys 175,000 T Russian, U.S., Romanian wheat
* Egyptian court jails policeman linked to Islamist deaths
* Egypt security forces prevent Islamist news conference
* Egypt’s Oriental Weavers raises dividend after 30 pct profit rise
* Air Lease announces placement of new Boeing 777-300ER with Emirates
* Morgan Stanley advises Dubai’s Emaar on plans to list retail arm
* Dubai’s Arabtec triples net profit, resumes dividend payments
* Emirates Steel cuts banks, pricing as loan oversubscribed
* Russia’s Lukoil hopeful of new gas deal in Saudi Empty Quarter
* Saudi switch to efficient power plants to save 550,000 b/d crude-SEC head
* Saudi Arabia says Qatar must change policy to end security spat - media
* Qatar to sign projects worth up to $50 bln in 2014 -c.bank
* Qatar 2022 World Cup committee denies wrongdoing
* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank names Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as CEO
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank names Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as CEO

* Bahrain fund Mumtalakat plans no bonds in 2014, to pay off small loan