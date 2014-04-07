MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 7

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan tech shares slip; others relieved at U.S. jobs
* US crude slips on Libyan oil port stand-off agreement
* Gold climbs as US jobs data soothes interest rate fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi’s Aldar at 4-year high; Egypt hits 8-week low
* Libyan rebels, government agree to gradually reopen occupied oil ports
* Drugmaker GSK investigates alleged bribery in Iraq
* Blast kills at least 29 Syrian rebels in Homs -monitoring group
* Netanyahu vows retaliation after Palestinian treaty move
* Tunisia arrests Islamist militants after bomb mishap
* Navies of Iran, Pakistan to hold joint drill in Hormuz strait
* U.S. cautions citizens against travel via Baghdad airport due to “specific threat”
* SUKUK PIPELINE - Issue plans around the world
* Egyptian law shielding state deals set to go to cabinet - minister
* Egypt says has resolved dispute with developer SODIC
* Dubai gold exchange to introduce spot gold contract in June
* Dubai gold centre to tighten sourcing supervision
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* Dubai’s Emirates REIT expands IPO due to strong demand
* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar considers eventual IPO of property management unit
* Fourth Iranian held in UAE over businessman’s kidnap-source
* Barclays to sell UAE retail ops to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank for $177 mln
* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital sells stake in AerLift Leasing
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi’s Almarai Q1 profit rises 7.3 pct, misses estimates
* Saudi’s Jarir Q1 net up 11.3 pct despite slower sales growth
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q1 net profit rises 20 pct
* Saudi’s Riyad Bank Q1 net profit rise 13.5 pct
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait’s Americana chairman says unaware of potential stake sale
* Kuwait’s NIG says signs MoU to sell 30 pct of Noor for $99 mln
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Car bomb explodes in Bahrain capital, F1 race unaffected
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 arnings estimates
* Bahrain’s Investcorp tie-up targets European distressed debt
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
Compiled by Dubai newsroom