MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 21

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Brent dips towards $109 after steep gains, Ukraine supports
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks subdued on Ukraine caution in holiday-thinned trade
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Ukraine tensions stoke safe-haven buying
* Influential cleric attempts to soothe Gulf rift
* Iran, world powers to start work on nuclear drafts next month
* Technical problems delay reopening of Libya’s Zueitina oil port - minister
* Gunmen kill 2 Egyptian policemen near Cairo, court jails Islamists
* Former army chief, leftist are only candidates in Egypt presidential poll
* ADCB to buy $122.5 mln SME loan portfolio from Mubadala GE
* Saudi SABIC profit slips in Q1, CEO says must expand abroad
* Saudi Savola Group Q1 profit rises 43 percent
* Saudi’s Khodari Q1 net up on auction but operating profit plunges
* Saudi Electricity Q1 net loss widens 39 pct on higher costs
* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Q1 net profit up 15 pct on investment income
* Saudi Arabia announces jump in new cases of deadly MERS virus
* Kuwait’s Zain says sued for $4.5 bln over Iraq telco buy
* Kuwaiti papers suspended over “plot” tape stories - editors
* Bahrain March inflation drops to 2.3 pct
* Bahrain’s GIB plans 2 bln Saudi Riyal note issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)