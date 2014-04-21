FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 21
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 21, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Brent dips towards $109 after steep gains, Ukraine supports

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks subdued on Ukraine caution in holiday-thinned trade

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Ukraine tensions stoke safe-haven buying

* Influential cleric attempts to soothe Gulf rift

* Iran, world powers to start work on nuclear drafts next month

* Technical problems delay reopening of Libya’s Zueitina oil port - minister

EGYPT

* Gunmen kill 2 Egyptian policemen near Cairo, court jails Islamists

* Former army chief, leftist are only candidates in Egypt presidential poll

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADCB to buy $122.5 mln SME loan portfolio from Mubadala GE

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi SABIC profit slips in Q1, CEO says must expand abroad

* Saudi Savola Group Q1 profit rises 43 percent

* Saudi’s Khodari Q1 net up on auction but operating profit plunges

* Saudi Electricity Q1 net loss widens 39 pct on higher costs

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Q1 net profit up 15 pct on investment income

* Saudi Arabia announces jump in new cases of deadly MERS virus

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Zain says sued for $4.5 bln over Iraq telco buy

* Kuwaiti papers suspended over “plot” tape stories - editors

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain March inflation drops to 2.3 pct

* Bahrain’s GIB plans 2 bln Saudi Riyal note issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.