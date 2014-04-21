MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 21

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Brent dips towards $109 after steep gains, Ukraine supports

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks subdued on Ukraine caution in holiday-thinned trade

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Ukraine tensions stoke safe-haven buying

* Influential cleric attempts to soothe Gulf rift

* Iran, world powers to start work on nuclear drafts next month

* Technical problems delay reopening of Libya’s Zueitina oil port - minister

EGYPT

* Gunmen kill 2 Egyptian policemen near Cairo, court jails Islamists

* Former army chief, leftist are only candidates in Egypt presidential poll

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADCB to buy $122.5 mln SME loan portfolio from Mubadala GE

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi SABIC profit slips in Q1, CEO says must expand abroad

* Saudi Savola Group Q1 profit rises 43 percent

* Saudi’s Khodari Q1 net up on auction but operating profit plunges

* Saudi Electricity Q1 net loss widens 39 pct on higher costs

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Q1 net profit up 15 pct on investment income

* Saudi Arabia announces jump in new cases of deadly MERS virus

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Zain says sued for $4.5 bln over Iraq telco buy

* Kuwaiti papers suspended over “plot” tape stories - editors

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain March inflation drops to 2.3 pct

* Bahrain’s GIB plans 2 bln Saudi Riyal note issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)