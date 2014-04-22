MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 22

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares supported on Wall St gains, Ukraine a risk

* Oil futures range-bound in low volumes, eyes on Ukraine

* Gold extends losses to 4th session; fund outflows continue

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai surges on Emaar, Arabtec dividend speculation

* Pakistan’s MCB drops plans to buy Islamic bank, to set up own unit

* U.S. says has indications toxic chemical used in Syria this month

* Syria calls presidential vote, defying Assad’s opponents

* Iran admits nuclear agency reshuffle to pave way for 5+1 talks

* Arab banks see Middle East opportunities as some global banks scale back

* Iran to cut gasoline subsidy this week, in test of Rouhani’s support

* About 55 al Qaeda militants killed in Yemen air strikes on Sunday - interior ministry

* Libya’s constitution-drafting body starts work

* Moroccan inflation steady at annual 0.4 percent in March

TURKEY

* Turkish lira weakens, central bank policy eyed

* Turkey end-March central govt debt stock 598.2 bln lira

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $99 mln

* Turkish central bank sells 7 bln lira in repo, bids 13.53 bln lira

* Iraq-Turkey pipeline unusable due to persistent attacks - Turkish min

* Turkey’s Ziraat Bank Q1 profit likely rose 10 pct -CEO

EGYPT

* Egypt to lift natural gas prices for homes, businesses

* Egypt signs deals to buy 4.25 mln T wheat domestically

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 net profit up 20.4 pct on higher lending

* Aldar launches new Abu Dhabi developments worth $1.4 bln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia sentences eight to death for 2003 attacks -SPA

* Saudi Arabia replaces health minister amid MERS virus fears

* Saudi Arabia’s Mobily Q1 net profit rises 4.5 pct, misses estimates

* Saudi Telecom profits jump as overseas losses fall

* Saudi retailer Alhokair Q4 net profit climbs 40 pct

QATAR

* Qatar reviewing number of stadiums to build for World Cup

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s stock exchange takes step towards delayed IPO

* Kuwaiti firm Zain’s profit up 8 pct on gains in Iraq, at home

* Kuwait central bank warns against rising govt expenditure - state news agency

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Sohar Q1 net jumps 31 pct