MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 22

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai surges on Emaar, Arabtec dividend speculation
* Pakistan’s MCB drops plans to buy Islamic bank, to set up own unit
* U.S. says has indications toxic chemical used in Syria this month
* Syria calls presidential vote, defying Assad’s opponents
* Iran admits nuclear agency reshuffle to pave way for 5+1 talks
* Arab banks see Middle East opportunities as some global banks scale back
* Iran to cut gasoline subsidy this week, in test of Rouhani’s support
* About 55 al Qaeda militants killed in Yemen air strikes on Sunday - interior ministry
* Libya’s constitution-drafting body starts work
* Moroccan inflation steady at annual 0.4 percent in March
* Turkish lira weakens, central bank policy eyed
* Turkey end-March central govt debt stock 598.2 bln lira
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $99 mln
* Turkish central bank sells 7 bln lira in repo, bids 13.53 bln lira
* Iraq-Turkey pipeline unusable due to persistent attacks - Turkish min
* Turkey’s Ziraat Bank Q1 profit likely rose 10 pct -CEO
* Egypt to lift natural gas prices for homes, businesses
* Egypt signs deals to buy 4.25 mln T wheat domestically
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 net profit up 20.4 pct on higher lending
* Aldar launches new Abu Dhabi developments worth $1.4 bln
* Saudi Arabia sentences eight to death for 2003 attacks -SPA
* Saudi Arabia replaces health minister amid MERS virus fears
* Saudi Arabia’s Mobily Q1 net profit rises 4.5 pct, misses estimates
* Saudi Telecom profits jump as overseas losses fall
* Saudi retailer Alhokair Q4 net profit climbs 40 pct
* Qatar reviewing number of stadiums to build for World Cup
* Kuwait’s stock exchange takes step towards delayed IPO
* Kuwaiti firm Zain’s profit up 8 pct on gains in Iraq, at home
* Kuwait central bank warns against rising govt expenditure - state news agency
* Oman’s Bank Sohar Q1 net jumps 31 pct
