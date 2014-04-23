FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 23
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 23, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates Dubai sukuk story)

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China PMI as predicted, Aussie drops after inflation data

* Oil falls on expectations US stocks rose close to record

* Gold near 2-1/2 month low on firm equities, fund outflows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar ends at all-time high, Dubai scales 5,000 mark

* Islamic finance body IIFM eyes first sukuk standard -CEO

* Mideast consortium agrees $500 mln National Petroleum Services buy

* France to unveil plan to fight Syrian jihadist threat

* Arab League criticises Syrian election plan

* Libya oil output 220,000 bpd, several fields still closed-NOC

* No winner seen in first round of Lebanon president vote

* Israel PMI falls 1.1 points in March to below 50

* Erdogan warns against May Day protests in Taksim Square

* Turkish central bank may keep rates on hold, ease reserve rules

EGYPT

* U.S. to deliver Apache helicopters to Egypt -Pentagon

* Egypt to pay some $1 bln owed oil firms within two months - minister

* Egypt issues law barring challenges to state deals

* Egypt central bank to keep interest rates on hold-survey

* Egypt’s SODIC posts 2013 net loss of $64 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai sets final terms on $750 mln 15-year sukuk at 5 pct

* Alitalia CEO spoke to board about Etihad negotiations- statement

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank first-quarter net profit climbs 15 pct

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 55 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi watchdog to regulate homegrown YouTube shows -newspaper

* Spread of MERS in Saudi Arabia accelerates with 17 new cases

* Saudi Arabia’s home finance company in final stages-sponsor

QATAR

* Qatar Electricity and Water Q1 net profit rises 49 pct

* Qatar’s United Development says selling $398 mln of land

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Wataniya first-quarter profit rises 1.5 pct despite domestic slump

BAHRAIN

* Iran denies role in Bahrain unrest, urges respect for human rights

* Bahrain sentences 12 people for life for spying, Iran links

* Bahrain’s Investcorp says to acquire U.S.-based Totes Isotoner Corp

OMAN

* Oman expects 5 pct growth in 2014 with steady oil prices-central bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.