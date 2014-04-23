MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 23

(Updates Dubai sukuk story)

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China PMI as predicted, Aussie drops after inflation data

* Oil falls on expectations US stocks rose close to record

* Gold near 2-1/2 month low on firm equities, fund outflows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar ends at all-time high, Dubai scales 5,000 mark

* Islamic finance body IIFM eyes first sukuk standard -CEO

* Mideast consortium agrees $500 mln National Petroleum Services buy

* France to unveil plan to fight Syrian jihadist threat

* Arab League criticises Syrian election plan

* Libya oil output 220,000 bpd, several fields still closed-NOC

* No winner seen in first round of Lebanon president vote

* Israel PMI falls 1.1 points in March to below 50

* Erdogan warns against May Day protests in Taksim Square

* Turkish central bank may keep rates on hold, ease reserve rules

EGYPT

* U.S. to deliver Apache helicopters to Egypt -Pentagon

* Egypt to pay some $1 bln owed oil firms within two months - minister

* Egypt issues law barring challenges to state deals

* Egypt central bank to keep interest rates on hold-survey

* Egypt’s SODIC posts 2013 net loss of $64 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai sets final terms on $750 mln 15-year sukuk at 5 pct

* Alitalia CEO spoke to board about Etihad negotiations- statement

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank first-quarter net profit climbs 15 pct

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 55 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi watchdog to regulate homegrown YouTube shows -newspaper

* Spread of MERS in Saudi Arabia accelerates with 17 new cases

* Saudi Arabia’s home finance company in final stages-sponsor

QATAR

* Qatar Electricity and Water Q1 net profit rises 49 pct

* Qatar’s United Development says selling $398 mln of land

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Wataniya first-quarter profit rises 1.5 pct despite domestic slump

BAHRAIN

* Iran denies role in Bahrain unrest, urges respect for human rights

* Bahrain sentences 12 people for life for spying, Iran links

* Bahrain’s Investcorp says to acquire U.S.-based Totes Isotoner Corp

OMAN

* Oman expects 5 pct growth in 2014 with steady oil prices-central bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)