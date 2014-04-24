MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 24

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple shares jump 8 pct, Asian stocks lag
* Brent climbs, stays above $109 on Ukraine tensions
* Gold holds near 2-1/2 month low as equities rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Earnings lift UAE mkts but weigh on Qatar, Saudi
* U.S. says ‘disappointed’ by Palestinian unity deal
* U.S. sharply criticizes Iran’s election to U.N. committee
* Hamas, Abbas’s PLO announce reconciliation agreement
* U.N. chief demands Security Council action on Syria
* Turkey’s Erdogan offers condolences for 1915 killings of Armenians
* Pakistan raises $1.1 billion from first 3G, 4G auction
* Political deadlock blocks election of Lebanese president
* Iraq’s southern oil exports on track for record in April
* Libya expects $8 bln deficit in 2014 after oil shutout
* Two policemen, militant killed in Egypt
* New law to lure investors to Egypt could feed corruption, critics say
* Egypt pounds weakens at official rate, strengthens on black market
* Billions needed to upgrade Egypt’s power grid as summer crunch looms
* Paying for giant Nile dam itself, Ethiopia thwarts Egypt but takes risks
* Serendipity aids Egypt in struggle to recover stolen heritage
* Transurban in $6.6 bln deal to buy Queensland Motorways
* Union willing to enter negotiations to aid Etihad-Alitalia talks
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties says profits to quadruple by 2018
* New Issue-Mubadala prices $750 mln 2022 bond
* Dubai’s DHCOG to make $319 mln early debt repayment
* No property bubble looms in Abu Dhabi, executives say
* UAE lender FGB Q1 net profit rises 27 pct, beats estimates
* Dubai Financial Market Q1 net profit soars as trading recovers
* Dubai’s Drake and Scull wins $40 mln Algeria contract
* IFR-Abu Dhabi’s TAQA picks banks for bond roadshow
* Dubai Investments expects Q1 net profit to rise 26 pct
* Saudi prince says Gulf states must balance threat from Iran
* Saudi Telecom picks banks for debut sukuk issue - sources
* Saudi Arabia reports 11 new cases of MERS virus, first in Mecca
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net climbs 8 pct, beats estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait inflation edges up to 3.0 pct y/y in March
* Kuwait’s Al Madina files for protection, uncertain of viability
* Bahrain says expels representative of Shi‘ite Ayatollah Sistani
* Omani govt raises $530 mln from sale of 19 pct of Omantel
Compiled by Dubai newsroom