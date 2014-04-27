FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 27
April 27, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar slide on Ukraine scare; gold rises

* Oil slips on profit taking, Ukraine crisis priced in for now

* Gold rises on ukraine worries, weaker U.S. equities

* Palestinian unity government will recognise Israel - Abbas

* 28 killed in attack on Shi‘ite political rally in Sraq

EGYPT

* Activists rally in Cairo against law curbing demonstrations

* Woman killed in clash between Egypt’s Brotherhood, security forces

* Egypt discovers first case of potentially deadly mers virus

* Egypt’s army says has “complete control” over Sinai peninsula

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* First Dubai IPO in five years sees surge of interest as economy booms

* Dubai’s DP World in talks with banks for $3 bln loan - sources

* Booming Dubai boosts lender ENBD‘S Q1 profit but bad loans drag

* ENBD needs to see more dubai world progress to reclassify exposure

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says MERS virus cases top 300, 5 more die

* Saudi telco’s minority investors to get compensation - decree

QATAR

* FIFA probe into qatar world cup vote may be over by june

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti parliament seeks to question prime minister on housing

* Kuwait 2013 current account surplus shrinks 8 pct to $72 bln

* Kuwait Finance House CEO steps down - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

