MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 4

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street slips despite u.s. jobs data; bond prices rise
* Oil falls on ample supply, China data ahead of U.S. jobs report
* Gold up 1.4 pct on Ukraine, U.S. jobs data has mixed impact
* INVESTMENT FOCUS-investors pick dollar debt for emerging market re-entry
* US: Syria cannot delay removing chemical weapons
* Egypt court sentences 102 Islamists to 10 years in jail
* Bombs, protests hit Egypt in run-up to presidential election
* Egypt’s GASC buys 110,000 t Ukrainian, Russian wheat
* Alitalia, creditors working on plan to woo Etihad at key meeting
* Dubai crude April average rises to $104.68/bbl - trader
* Dubai Islamic Bank in talks for Indonesia buy as profit doubles
* Abu Dhabi’s Senaat shelves ipo plans - SOURCES
* UAE telco operator du aims for double-digit revenue growth in 2014
* Saudi Arabia reports 25 new cases of MERS, deaths stand at 109
* Egypt warns against travel to Saudi Arabia due to MERS virus
* Al Ahli Bank appoints former Gulf Bank head as CEO
* Bank Muscat’s Islamic unit plans $300 mln dual-currency sukuk issue
* Oman industrial conglomerate Orpic signs $2.8 bln loan
* GIB sets guidance on 2 bln Saudi riyal floater (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)