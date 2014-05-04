FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 4
May 4, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street slips despite u.s. jobs data; bond prices rise

* Oil falls on ample supply, China data ahead of U.S. jobs report

* Gold up 1.4 pct on Ukraine, U.S. jobs data has mixed impact

* INVESTMENT FOCUS-investors pick dollar debt for emerging market re-entry

* US: Syria cannot delay removing chemical weapons

EGYPT

* Egypt court sentences 102 Islamists to 10 years in jail

* Bombs, protests hit Egypt in run-up to presidential election

* Egypt’s GASC buys 110,000 t Ukrainian, Russian wheat

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Alitalia, creditors working on plan to woo Etihad at key meeting

* Dubai crude April average rises to $104.68/bbl - trader

* Dubai Islamic Bank in talks for Indonesia buy as profit doubles

* Abu Dhabi’s Senaat shelves ipo plans - SOURCES

* UAE telco operator du aims for double-digit revenue growth in 2014

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia reports 25 new cases of MERS, deaths stand at 109

* Egypt warns against travel to Saudi Arabia due to MERS virus

KUWAIT

* Al Ahli Bank appoints former Gulf Bank head as CEO

OMAN

* Bank Muscat’s Islamic unit plans $300 mln dual-currency sukuk issue

* Oman industrial conglomerate Orpic signs $2.8 bln loan

BAHRAIN

* GIB sets guidance on 2 bln Saudi riyal floater (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

