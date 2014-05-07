FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, yen rises as Ukraine conflict mounts

* U.S. crude rises after settlement on report of falling stocks

* Gold holds ground on softer dollar, Ukraine tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts gain; Qatar pulls back from new peak

* Malaysia’s Etiqa Takaful eyes debut sukuk as soon as this month

* Yemen says army captures al Qaeda stronghold

* Fire rages in northwest Iran oil depot, no reports of casualties

* Obama to meet Syrian opposition leader Jarba

* Yemen in more urgent need of donor aid in 2014 - IMF

* Iraq awards Petrofac, China’s CPECC Rumaila oilfield contracts

* POLL-Gulf Arab fiscal surpluses to shrink as oil prices weaken

* Morocco, Gulf to provide 40 pct of $2.8 bln tourism projects -minister

* Sudanese pound drops to record low amid unrest

* New Libyan PM eyes “crisis” government, more powers for regions

* Iraq says mobile operators can launch 3G services

* Pakistan readies risk management guidelines for modarabas

TURKEY

* Turkey to order first two F-35 fighter jets

* Turkey 2014/15 sugar production forecast at 2.3 mln tonnes -U.S. attache

* Turkish c.bank sells $40 mln in forex-selling auction

* Turkish lira edges up as analysts focus on inflation outlook

* Turkish central bank sells 6 bln lira in repo, bids 11.36 bln

* Fitch: Turkish NBFI Law - Limited Reform, But Changes On The Way

* Turkey’s vehicle sales shrink 27.6 pct in April -association

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi said “time was up” months before Mursi’s ouster

* Egypt’s presidential frontrunner Sisi cautious on energy subsidies

* Israel Tamar gas field partners aim for exports to Egypt LNG plant

* Egypt’s Sidi Kerir unaudited Q1 net profit tumbles 27.8 pct

* POLL-Egypt’s economy seen just meeting 2013/14 growth target

* Egypt court bans Mubarak-era leaders from running in elections

* BRIEF-Apache plans to construct pipeline to connect to the existing transportation grid at Jade area manifold

* Egypt bond yields rise to eight month high in delayed announcement

* Suez Canal development tender winner to be announced next month

* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $438.5 mln in April - official

* POLL-Egypt business activity shrinks for 2nd month in row in April - PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai says to repay 2015 debt on time, more firms to pay early

* Alitalia, Etihad in tough negotiations

* IMF says Dubai may need to do more to avert property bubble

* POLL-UAE business activity growth at record high in April

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi replaces head of Jeddah hospital as it fights MERS rise

* Saudi Arabia says uncovers al Qaeda cell plotting attacks

* Saudi pension agency eyes property investment, no plan to sell stocks

* Saudi’s Alkhair Capital predicts 10 pct annual AUM growth

* Saudi eyes “qualitative” shift in economic development

* POLL-Saudi April business activity accelerates in April

KUWAIT

* Kuwait renews crude oil contracts with India’s Bharat

* GIH faces Kuwait shares suspension if misses AGM deadline - watchdog (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
