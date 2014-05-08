MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 8

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on Yellen comments, China trade data

* U.S. oil rises on surprise inventory drop, Brent up on Libya

* Gold remains below $1,300 on easing Ukraine concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar and Egypt markets retreat

* Rebels evacuated from Homs, the cradle of Syrian uprising

* Iran, six powers hold ‘useful’ nuclear talks; agreement elusive

* Libyan rebels reject talks with PM, keep oil ports shut

* Yemen says kills militant behind attacks on Westerners

* Chevron needs 2 1/2 years to decide on Morocco prospects

* Iraq declares Basrah and Kirkuk crude prices for June

* Sudan inflation rises to 37.7 percent in April

* Iraq’s Asiacell 2013 profit falls 12 pct

* Lebanon expects Gulf Arabs to end travel warning this month

* “Vacuum” looms as Lebanese lawmakers fail to choose a president

* Asia is most vulnerable to Mideast oil supply shock -report

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Vakifbank Q1 net profit falls 29 pct vs year ago

* Turkey’s lira hits strongest this year with easing Ukraine tensions

* Turkish central bank sells $40 mln in forex auction, bids $59 mln

* Turkey expects progress this month over Total-Botas Azeri gas deal

* Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul dismisses three senior staff

* Turkish central bank injects 13 bln lira in repo, bids 25.3 bln

* China has not met Turkish missile defence tender terms-officials

* Turkish growth momentum continued in first quarter - Treasury

EGYPT

* US to nominate Iraq ambassador as Egypt envoy

* Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co. seeks $120 mln from share listing

* US investor takes stake in Egyptian developer Palm Hills

* Egypt pound hits new low as central bank lets currency weaken

* Egypt to raise $2.5 bln for gas imports to end-year -official

* Egypt forex reserves rise to $17.489 bln in April- c.bank

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Arabtec net profit more than doubles

* UAE Foreign Min says Alitalia-Etihad trying to solve problems

* Dubai’s Union Properties Q1 profit jumps eightfold

SAUDI ARABIA

* “Saudi Liberals” website founder sentenced to 10 years in jail, 1,000 lashes

* Saudi’s Algosaibi outlines debt proposal to creditors

* Head of Jeddah hospital replaced as Saudi fights MERS virus

* Saudi hotel firm wins nod for share listing in May

* Saudi’s Abdul Mohsen al-Hokair gets regulator nod for IPO -statement

* Saudi stockmarket Tadawul looking to go public “soon”

QATAR

* Lithuania holds talks with Norway, Qatar to secure LNG supplies

* Qatar sets Apr Marine crude OSP at $105.20/bbl, up $0.20

* Barwa Real estate to sell project to Qatari Diar for $2 bln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Investment Dar makes new offer to creditors

* Kuwait Zain pays $12.5 mln to up stake in Bahrain unit to 63 pct

* Kuwait: Planned Gulf customs union needs compromises to start on time

* Kuwait’s KIPCO Q1 profit rises 20 pct

BAHRAIN

* Alba says Q1 net income down 57 pct at $46 mln on LME drop- statement

OMAN

* Omantel Q1 net profit rises 18 pct, beats estimates

* Oman may cut petrol subsidies, no bond plans for 2014 -finmin (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)