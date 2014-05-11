MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 11

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise, push Dow to record; euro slips on ecb view
* U.S. crude edged lower in range bound trade
* Gold down for week on dollar rise, Fed; platinum drop
* Assad’s forces take Homs, “capital of Syrian revolt”
* IMF says Lebanon economy to grow by 4 percent in medium term
* Militants attack presidential palace in mounting Yemen turmoil
* Iran’s bad debt push reveals problem, and silver lining
* Rights groups urge Palestinians to join International Criminal Court
* Egypt’s tax hike on wealthy to last three years
* Egypt minister hails savings from smart-card system for bread distribution
* Egypt charges 200 Islamist militants with bombings, other iolence
* Egypt’s Sisi lowers expectations for change
* Egypt’s MNHD thrives as housing demand weathers political crisis
* Egypt’s GB Auto posts 5.8 pct rise in Q1 net profit
* Egypt’s pound hits new low, weakens on official and black market
* UAE M3 money supply growth eases to 9.9 pct y/y in Feb
* Jumeirah Group to invest $2 bln in hotels expansion
* Dubai fund ICD’s financial results disclosed as it readies bond sale
* Etisalat seeks banks to arrange debut bond deal
* Moody’s affirms Emirates NBD’s long-term rating; outlook changed to stable from negative
* Etihad does not need to conduct tender offer for India’s Jet -regulator
* Saudis keep June crude supply steady to 1 asia buyer
* Saudi Arabia finds another 32 MERS cases as disease spreads
* Qatar bank lending, M2 growth ease in March
* Qatar Petroleum to spend around $11 bln to redevelop offshore oil field
* Qatar sees no worrying rise in concentration of bank lending
* Cost cuts help Kuwait’s Agility to 11 pct profit rise
* National Bank Of Oman appoints new chief executive officer (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)