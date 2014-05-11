MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 11

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise, push Dow to record; euro slips on ecb view

* U.S. crude edged lower in range bound trade

* Gold down for week on dollar rise, Fed; platinum drop

* Assad’s forces take Homs, “capital of Syrian revolt”

* IMF says Lebanon economy to grow by 4 percent in medium term

* Militants attack presidential palace in mounting Yemen turmoil

* Iran’s bad debt push reveals problem, and silver lining

* Rights groups urge Palestinians to join International Criminal Court

EGYPT

* Egypt’s tax hike on wealthy to last three years

* Egypt minister hails savings from smart-card system for bread distribution

* Egypt charges 200 Islamist militants with bombings, other iolence

* Egypt’s Sisi lowers expectations for change

* Egypt’s MNHD thrives as housing demand weathers political crisis

* Egypt’s GB Auto posts 5.8 pct rise in Q1 net profit

* Egypt’s pound hits new low, weakens on official and black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE M3 money supply growth eases to 9.9 pct y/y in Feb

* Jumeirah Group to invest $2 bln in hotels expansion

* Dubai fund ICD’s financial results disclosed as it readies bond sale

* Etisalat seeks banks to arrange debut bond deal

* Moody’s affirms Emirates NBD’s long-term rating; outlook changed to stable from negative

* Etihad does not need to conduct tender offer for India’s Jet -regulator

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis keep June crude supply steady to 1 asia buyer

* Saudi Arabia finds another 32 MERS cases as disease spreads

QATAR

* Qatar bank lending, M2 growth ease in March

* Qatar Petroleum to spend around $11 bln to redevelop offshore oil field

* Qatar sees no worrying rise in concentration of bank lending

KUWAIT

* Cost cuts help Kuwait’s Agility to 11 pct profit rise

OMAN

* National Bank Of Oman appoints new chief executive officer (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)