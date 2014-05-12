FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 12
#Intel
May 12, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares off to a cautious start on Ukraine anxiety

* U.S. crude edged lower in range bound trade

* Gold falls to 1-week low on euro despite rising Ukraine tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops on retail profit-taking; Qatar at new high

* Iran leader slams West’s “stupid” missile stance before talks

* After anti-Qaeda offensive, Yemen militants signal resilience

* Jordan April inflation unchanged at 3.2 pct y/y

* Iran’s illicit procurement appears to slow amid nuclear talks -UN experts

EGYPT

* BP aims to invest $1.5 bln in Egypt in 2014 - MENA

* Egypt’s Arabian Cement announces share price for IPO

* Egypt’s local wheat purchases at more than 1.2 mln tonnes: minister

* Egypt to get more than $3 bln in free fuel from Saudi by August: official

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai agrees $1.7 bln sale of German packaging firm Mauser to CD&R - sources

* Dubai bourse changes trading session structure ahead of MSCI upgrade

* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital swings to Q1 profit -statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Naimi: Willing to supply more oil in case of shortage

* Saudi Arabia warns of MERS risk from camels as cases rise

* TABLE-Saudi imports fall 9.1 pct y/y in March, non-oil export growth slows

QATAR

* UK fraud office steps up probe into Barclays over Qatar -FT

* Qatar T-bill yields dip to fresh lows, banks awash with funds

* Qatar bourse says to list first exchange-traded funds

KUWAIT

* Kuwait signs $12bn LNG supply deal with Shell

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Q1 net profit up 10 pct

* Kuwait’s Americana Q1 profit rises 10.4 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Islamic bank Al Baraka posts near-flat Q1 profit

OMAN

* Omani power firms set to double profits after share offer-executive (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
