MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, euro pressured

* U.S. crude, Brent hit two-week highs on perceived stocks draw

* Gold edges up on Ukraine; platinum, palladium hold gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurance deal lifts Qatar to record high; most mkts gain

* Six powers, Iran enter crunch phase of nuclear diplomacy

* Frustrated Syria mediator Brahimi to step down, UN seeks replacement

* Obama, in meeting with Syria’s Jarba, praises leadership in crisis

* France says Syria used chlorine in 14 recent attacks

* Palestinian factions start talks on forming joint government

* Moscow criticises US sanctions on Russian bank over Syria

* Jordanian envoy to Libya freed, Jordan sends back jailed militant

* Tel Aviv bourse chief sets new plan to revive trading

* OPEC sees balanced market, signals no big policy change in June

* Kurds could opt out of next Iraqi government - president

* International court accuses Lebanese news group of contempt

* Former Israeli PM Olmert sentenced to 6 years for corruption

* Libya producing 235,000 bpd, no El Sharara output yet

* Natixis plans Middle East hiring spree to grow outside France

* IFSB eyes stronger implementation of Islamic finance standards

TURKEY

* Turkish coal mine explosion kills over 150, hundreds trapped

* Greece’s National Bank says will commit to Turkish unit stake sale

* Turkey’s lira firms on expectation of ECB easing

* Turkish Airlines Jan-April passengers rise 19.3 pct to 16.6 mln people

* Turkish central bank sells $20 mln in forex auction, bids $28 mln

* New Issue-Rentenbank prices 115 mln Turkish lira 2022 bond

* Turkey to ignore court order to pay compensation to Cyprus

* UK court dismisses appeal by Cukurova in Turkcell ownership dispute

* Turkish central bank sells 1 bln lira in repo, bids 1.94 bln lira

* Turkish quarterly current account deficit falls

* Turkish carrier Pegasus widens Q1 loss to $49 mln, meets forecasts

* Turkey’s Koc Holding Q1 net profit up 24 pct to $270 mln

EGYPT

* Egypt to cut energy subsidies to spur growth -official

* Egypt’s Arabian Cement Company IPO 18.5 times oversubscribed -source

* Egypt sells $1.289 bln in 1-year dollar-denominated T-bills

* Egypt raises price paid to local wheat farmers -ministry

* Egypt tourist numbers tumble again in March as turmoil drives visitors away

* Telecom Egypt Q1 net profit drops 36 pct

* Egypt’s Citadel Capital expects to sell Sphinx Glass stake for $112 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai developer Damac expects good year as Q1 profit jumps

* Emirates says interested in buying Lufthansa catering business

* SNC-Lavalin awarded oil and gas contract with Abu Dhabi Oil Co Ltd (Japan)

* Dubai’s ICD sets initial price guidance on benchmark bond offering - leads

* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital Q1 profit jumps 78 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* WHO holds emergency meeting on deadly Saudi MERS virus

* Saudi foreign minister says has invited Iran’s Zarif to visit

* Saudi Arabia needs to spend $213 bln on water, power in next decade

* Saudi’s SABIC sees oil-to-chemicals plant start-up by 2020

* TABLE-Saudi April inflation edges up to 2.7 pct y/y

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ooredoo signs Islamic loans worth $498 mln -statement

* No workers have died on World Cup projects, says Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait signs $3 bln deal to buy gas from BP

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain has no date for planned diesel subsidy phase-out