MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.
* Six powers, Iran enter crunch phase of nuclear diplomacy
* Frustrated Syria mediator Brahimi to step down, UN seeks replacement
* Obama, in meeting with Syria’s Jarba, praises leadership in crisis
* France says Syria used chlorine in 14 recent attacks
* Palestinian factions start talks on forming joint government
* Moscow criticises US sanctions on Russian bank over Syria
* Jordanian envoy to Libya freed, Jordan sends back jailed militant
* Tel Aviv bourse chief sets new plan to revive trading
* OPEC sees balanced market, signals no big policy change in June
* Kurds could opt out of next Iraqi government - president
* International court accuses Lebanese news group of contempt
* Former Israeli PM Olmert sentenced to 6 years for corruption
* Libya producing 235,000 bpd, no El Sharara output yet
* Natixis plans Middle East hiring spree to grow outside France
* IFSB eyes stronger implementation of Islamic finance standards
* Turkish coal mine explosion kills over 150, hundreds trapped
* Greece’s National Bank says will commit to Turkish unit stake sale
* Turkey’s lira firms on expectation of ECB easing
* Turkish Airlines Jan-April passengers rise 19.3 pct to 16.6 mln people
* Turkish central bank sells $20 mln in forex auction, bids $28 mln
* New Issue-Rentenbank prices 115 mln Turkish lira 2022 bond
* Turkey to ignore court order to pay compensation to Cyprus
* UK court dismisses appeal by Cukurova in Turkcell ownership dispute
* Turkish central bank sells 1 bln lira in repo, bids 1.94 bln lira
* Turkish quarterly current account deficit falls
* Turkish carrier Pegasus widens Q1 loss to $49 mln, meets forecasts
* Turkey’s Koc Holding Q1 net profit up 24 pct to $270 mln
* Egypt to cut energy subsidies to spur growth -official
* Egypt’s Arabian Cement Company IPO 18.5 times oversubscribed -source
* Egypt sells $1.289 bln in 1-year dollar-denominated T-bills
* Egypt raises price paid to local wheat farmers -ministry
* Egypt tourist numbers tumble again in March as turmoil drives visitors away
* Telecom Egypt Q1 net profit drops 36 pct
* Egypt’s Citadel Capital expects to sell Sphinx Glass stake for $112 mln
* Dubai developer Damac expects good year as Q1 profit jumps
* Emirates says interested in buying Lufthansa catering business
* SNC-Lavalin awarded oil and gas contract with Abu Dhabi Oil Co Ltd (Japan)
* Dubai’s ICD sets initial price guidance on benchmark bond offering - leads
* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital Q1 profit jumps 78 pct
* WHO holds emergency meeting on deadly Saudi MERS virus
* Saudi foreign minister says has invited Iran’s Zarif to visit
* Saudi Arabia needs to spend $213 bln on water, power in next decade
* Saudi’s SABIC sees oil-to-chemicals plant start-up by 2020
* TABLE-Saudi April inflation edges up to 2.7 pct y/y
* Qatar’s Ooredoo signs Islamic loans worth $498 mln -statement
* No workers have died on World Cup projects, says Qatar
* Kuwait signs $3 bln deal to buy gas from BP
* Bahrain has no date for planned diesel subsidy phase-out
