MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares step back from highs, bonds supported

* U.S. crude, Brent hit 3-week highs on Cushing, gasoline draw

* Platinum, palladium set to extend rally; gold holds gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Earnings, technicals lift Egypt; MSCI trio pull back

* MSCI reclassifies stock indexes, Twitter on world index

* U.S. positions forces in Sicily over Libya security fears

* Tunisian premier sees $927 mln deficit cut in 2014

* Six powers, Iran start work on drafting long-term nuclear deal

* Libya’s sovereign wealth fund to invest in bourse, set up budget reserve fund

* Public employees demand big raise from Lebanese parliament

* US urges divided Gulf to unite against threats like Iran

TURKEY

* Furious Turks heckle Erdogan after at least 274 die in mine disaster

* US offers assistance to Turkey after mine disaster

* Mine disaster casts spotlight on Turkey’s industry regulation

* Turkish central bank sells $20 mln in forex auction, bids $30 mln

* Turkish central bank sells 13 bln lira in repo, bids 24.65 bln lira

EGYPT

* Egypt wants arbitration resolved to allow gas exports from Israel

* Egypt pound hits new low as c.bank sells forex for food imports

* Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co. shares to start trading on Sunday -bourse

* Egypt seizes bomb-making material near Suez Canal

* Egypt’s debt to foreign oil firms up at $5.9 billion-paper

* Egypt buys 2 mln tonnes of local wheat, price unchanged

* Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa posts 15 pct increase in Q1 net profit

* Egyptian steel firm Ezz’s profit climbs on stronger prices

* Egypt’s Global Telecom posts Q1 net profit of $43 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* New Issue-ICD prices a dual tranche deal

* Dubai’s ICD launches upsized sukuk, smaller bond issue - leads

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA 2014 capex forecast at $2.15 bln - CFO

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi April CPI +2.9 pct y/y, highest since Feb 2011

* UAE’s Etisalat completes $5.7 bln Maroc Tel stake buy from Vivendi

* UAE’s TAQA Q1 net profit jumps 158 pct on higher oil, gas revenues

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king appoints son as governor of Riyadh province

* Saudi-based IDB says plans benchmark sukuk issue around May 2015

* Saudi Aramco, Sumitomo face higher costs for petrochemical plant expansion

* WHO says deadly MERS virus very serious, but not an emergency

* Saudi developer ACWA confirms Fransi as IPO adviser

* Iran says no written invitation, but visit to Saudi Arabia on agenda - IRNA

QATAR

* Qatar sets out labour reforms after rights criticism, but no timetable

* TABLE-Qatar April inflation climbs to 5-mth high of 2.8 pct y/y

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Sohar to issue $182 mln capital-boosting convertible bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)