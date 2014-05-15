MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares step back from highs, bonds supported
* U.S. crude, Brent hit 3-week highs on Cushing, gasoline draw
* Platinum, palladium set to extend rally; gold holds gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Earnings, technicals lift Egypt; MSCI trio pull back
* MSCI reclassifies stock indexes, Twitter on world index
* U.S. positions forces in Sicily over Libya security fears
* Tunisian premier sees $927 mln deficit cut in 2014
* Six powers, Iran start work on drafting long-term nuclear deal
* Libya’s sovereign wealth fund to invest in bourse, set up budget reserve fund
* Public employees demand big raise from Lebanese parliament
* US urges divided Gulf to unite against threats like Iran
* Furious Turks heckle Erdogan after at least 274 die in mine disaster
* US offers assistance to Turkey after mine disaster
* Mine disaster casts spotlight on Turkey’s industry regulation
* Turkish central bank sells $20 mln in forex auction, bids $30 mln
* Turkish central bank sells 13 bln lira in repo, bids 24.65 bln lira
* Egypt wants arbitration resolved to allow gas exports from Israel
* Egypt pound hits new low as c.bank sells forex for food imports
* Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co. shares to start trading on Sunday -bourse
* Egypt seizes bomb-making material near Suez Canal
* Egypt’s debt to foreign oil firms up at $5.9 billion-paper
* Egypt buys 2 mln tonnes of local wheat, price unchanged
* Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa posts 15 pct increase in Q1 net profit
* Egyptian steel firm Ezz’s profit climbs on stronger prices
* Egypt’s Global Telecom posts Q1 net profit of $43 mln
* New Issue-ICD prices a dual tranche deal
* Dubai’s ICD launches upsized sukuk, smaller bond issue - leads
* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA 2014 capex forecast at $2.15 bln - CFO
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi April CPI +2.9 pct y/y, highest since Feb 2011
* UAE’s Etisalat completes $5.7 bln Maroc Tel stake buy from Vivendi
* UAE’s TAQA Q1 net profit jumps 158 pct on higher oil, gas revenues
* Saudi king appoints son as governor of Riyadh province
* Saudi-based IDB says plans benchmark sukuk issue around May 2015
* Saudi Aramco, Sumitomo face higher costs for petrochemical plant expansion
* WHO says deadly MERS virus very serious, but not an emergency
* Saudi developer ACWA confirms Fransi as IPO adviser
* Iran says no written invitation, but visit to Saudi Arabia on agenda - IRNA
* Qatar sets out labour reforms after rights criticism, but no timetable
* TABLE-Qatar April inflation climbs to 5-mth high of 2.8 pct y/y
* Oman’s Bank Sohar to issue $182 mln capital-boosting convertible bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)