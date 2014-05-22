MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 22

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia shares rise on firm China PMI, Fed reassurance -

* Brent steady above $110 on China PMI, lower US stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai in biggest gain in 8 mths; property leads rebound

* SPECIAL REPORT-Saudi Arabia takes heat for spread of MERS virus

* Libyan renegade general challenges government as clashes rock Tripoli

* UN nuclear agency says Iran agrees to address bomb probe issues

* Iranians arrested for “Happy” video freed -social media

* Gulf and Latam banks tap Australian debt opportunities

EGYPT

* Ousted Egyptian leader Mubarak gets 3 years jail for embezzling millions

* Egypt court jails 155 Brotherhood supporters

* Egypt’s Sisi aims to bring deficit down to 8.5 pct by 2017/18

* Gap narrows between Egypt pound’s official and black market rates

* One killed, six wounded in bomb attack on Egyptian security vehicle

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE lender NBAD to enter India before end of 2014 - sources

* British fugitive arrested in Dubai after 2-1/2 year hunt

* KrisEnergy plans to take over Thai oil block from Mubadala

* World Bank’s IFC considering stake in Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah

SAUDI ARABIA

* Dutch send top diplomat to avert Saudi sanctions over anti-Islam stickers

* Saudi Telecom sets up $1.33 bln sukuk programme

QATAR

* Qatar’s Doha Bank plans capital raising in 2015

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Al Mazaya restructures debt into KD 12 mln Islamic facility

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini teenager dies after clashes with police - activists (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)