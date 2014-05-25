MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 25

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on U.S. housing data; Ukraine vote looms
* Brent, U.S. crude push higher on geopolitical worries
* Palladium falls on profit taking, stronger dollar; gold flat
* Lebanon heads for presidential vacuum after final failed vote
* Iraq reaches pipeline to fix it after offensive against insurgents
* Al Qaeda gunmen storm Yemeni city, 27 people killed
* Pope launches Holy Land visit with Syria peace appeal
* UAE to continue political, economic support to Egypt after poll -report
* Sisi says Egypt will not allow threats to security from Libya
* In Egypt, poll finds slim majority back Sisi
* Egypt has bought around 3 mln tonnes of local wheat - minister
* Islamist militant leader in Egypt’s Sinai killed -security sources
* Global Telecom books in cost of Algerian settlement
* Etisalat scraps buyout offer to Maroc Telecom minority shareholders
* Abu Dhabi eyes food sector growth as investors tap trade zone
* Rivals turn on Etihad after report of royal funding
* Qatar fund commits $2 bln investment to Russia - RDIF
* Qatar’s Ooredoo signs $1 bln loan deal to repay existing debt
* Bahraini rights activist free after two years in jail (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)