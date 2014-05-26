MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 26

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 1-year high on Wall St rally, Ukraine vote
* Brent slips near $110 after Ukraine election
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar hits record high before MSCI move; Egypt up before vote
* Platinum group metals climb on supply fears; gold steady
* Pope wraps up Middle East visit with Jerusalem whirl
* Kurds say Iraqi bid to thwart oil exports via Turkey will fail
* Yemen says security forces kill senior al Qaeda leader
* New Libyan prime minister wins confidence vote -lawmaker
* Former army chief Sisi poised for victory in Egypt election
* Set to rule divided Egypt, Sisi faces biggest test
* Egyptian crackdown risks spreading instability abroad, Islamist says
* Influential cleric Qaradawi urges Egyptians to boycott elections
* Journalists take care of the censorship as Sisi poised to rule
* Orascom sheds assets in Egypt as it restructures business
* Egypt has limited scope for boosting purchases of local wheat
* Saudi Savola sells Kazakhstan edible oil unit for $28.5 mln
* Kuwait April inflation falls to 2.7 pct y/y
* Bahrain says no plans to return ambassador to Qatar soon (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)