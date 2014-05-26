MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 26

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 1-year high on Wall St rally, Ukraine vote

* Brent slips near $110 after Ukraine election

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar hits record high before MSCI move; Egypt up before vote

* Platinum group metals climb on supply fears; gold steady

* Pope wraps up Middle East visit with Jerusalem whirl

* Kurds say Iraqi bid to thwart oil exports via Turkey will fail

* Yemen says security forces kill senior al Qaeda leader

* New Libyan prime minister wins confidence vote -lawmaker

EGYPT

* Former army chief Sisi poised for victory in Egypt election

* Set to rule divided Egypt, Sisi faces biggest test

* Egyptian crackdown risks spreading instability abroad, Islamist says

* Influential cleric Qaradawi urges Egyptians to boycott elections

* Journalists take care of the censorship as Sisi poised to rule

* Orascom sheds assets in Egypt as it restructures business

* Egypt has limited scope for boosting purchases of local wheat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Savola sells Kazakhstan edible oil unit for $28.5 mln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait April inflation falls to 2.7 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says no plans to return ambassador to Qatar soon