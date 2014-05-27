FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 27
#Intel
May 27, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver, euro steady but ECB talk weighs

* Brent slips to near $110/bbl after Ukraine election

* MIDEAST STOCKS-MSCI stock picks lead rebound in Qatar, UAE

* Gold steady as U.S. data eyed; platinum group metals rise

* Jordan, Syria bar envoys in tit-for-tat diplomatic row

* Turkey’s Net Holding to bid for national lottery privatisation tender

* Pope weaves through Mideast obstacle course as visit ends

* New Libyan PM says to focus on fighting militants, securing borders

* BP-led consortium awards $735 mln contract for Shah Deniz gas project

* Despite nuclear probe progress, IAEA access to key Iran site elusive

* UAE, Egypt award deals to build two wheat silos - report

EGYPT

* Sisi closes on presidency on final day of Egypt vote

* For Egyptian secular activist, election is reminder of elusive dream

* Egypt pound weaker at official sale, stronger on black market

* Egypt projects higher growth, deficit in 2014/15 budget

* As Egypt votes, some still caught in political crossfire

* Egypt Interior ministry denies state TV report of bomb

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Ex-Leeds official accused of $6.45 million embezzlement

* Etisalat given $500 mln grant by Abu Dhabi for Maroc Telecom deal

* Abraaj buys stake in Thai education firm amid political turmoil

* Emaar Properties to list mall unit on Dubai bourse

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Ma‘aden appoints HSBC as advisor for 5.6 bln riyal rights issue

* Saudi firm CPC buys Egypt’s Sphinx Glass for $190 million

* Saudi Sabic, Korea’s SK Global Chemical set up $595 mln venture

BAHRAIN

* Roberto Cavalli approaches Investcorp for possible investment-source

* Bahrain plans IPO for Khalifa bin Salman port operator (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
