MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 27

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver, euro steady but ECB talk weighs
* Brent slips to near $110/bbl after Ukraine election
* MIDEAST STOCKS-MSCI stock picks lead rebound in Qatar, UAE
* Gold steady as U.S. data eyed; platinum group metals rise
* Jordan, Syria bar envoys in tit-for-tat diplomatic row
* Turkey’s Net Holding to bid for national lottery privatisation tender
* Pope weaves through Mideast obstacle course as visit ends
* New Libyan PM says to focus on fighting militants, securing borders
* BP-led consortium awards $735 mln contract for Shah Deniz gas project
* Despite nuclear probe progress, IAEA access to key Iran site elusive
* UAE, Egypt award deals to build two wheat silos - report
* Sisi closes on presidency on final day of Egypt vote
* For Egyptian secular activist, election is reminder of elusive dream
* Egypt pound weaker at official sale, stronger on black market
* Egypt projects higher growth, deficit in 2014/15 budget
* As Egypt votes, some still caught in political crossfire
* Egypt Interior ministry denies state TV report of bomb
* Ex-Leeds official accused of $6.45 million embezzlement
* Etisalat given $500 mln grant by Abu Dhabi for Maroc Telecom deal
* Abraaj buys stake in Thai education firm amid political turmoil
* Emaar Properties to list mall unit on Dubai bourse
* Saudi’s Ma‘aden appoints HSBC as advisor for 5.6 bln riyal rights issue
* Saudi firm CPC buys Egypt’s Sphinx Glass for $190 million
* Saudi Sabic, Korea’s SK Global Chemical set up $595 mln venture
* Roberto Cavalli approaches Investcorp for possible investment-source
* Bahrain plans IPO for Khalifa bin Salman port operator (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)