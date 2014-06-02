MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 2

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Tokyo leads Asia up on Wall St high, China data

* Oil falls at month’s end, but rises in May on supply worries

* Gold drops in longest losing streak in nearly 7 months

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE mkts retreat after MSCI move; Egypt sinks on tax

* Netanyahu urges world not to recognise Palestinian unity govt

* Opposition parties make inroads in Turkish local election rerun

* 100 years on, airlines hampered by history, IATA says

* Iraq starts oil exports from new floating terminal

* Iraq threatens legal action against any buyer of piped Kurdish oil

* Once on the edge of defeat, Syria’s Assad runs again for president

EGYPT

* Egypt rejects appeal of defeated presidential candidate

* Egyptian Exchange halts trading for half an hour

* Egypt to collect foreigners’ capital gains tax on each transaction

* Egyptian govt says it is 70 bln over budget on fuel subsidies

SAUDI ARABIA

* Iranian foreign minister says he cannot visit Saudi Arabia

* Saudi mall owner Othaim plans debut local currency sukuk -sources

* Saudi Arabia tests Cadbury chocolates for pork traces

* Saudi Cement recommends H1 dividend of 3.5 riyals/share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai crude May average rises to $105.67/bbl - trader

* Etihad Airways takes steps toward Alitalia investment

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties says malls unit raises $1.5 bln Islamic loan

QATAR

* Qatar “vehemently denies” latest accusation of 2022 wrongdoing

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s ruler makes rare visit to Iran to build ties (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)