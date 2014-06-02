MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 2

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Tokyo leads Asia up on Wall St high, China data
* Oil falls at month’s end, but rises in May on supply worries
* Gold drops in longest losing streak in nearly 7 months
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE mkts retreat after MSCI move; Egypt sinks on tax
* Netanyahu urges world not to recognise Palestinian unity govt
* Opposition parties make inroads in Turkish local election rerun
* 100 years on, airlines hampered by history, IATA says
* Iraq starts oil exports from new floating terminal
* Iraq threatens legal action against any buyer of piped Kurdish oil
* Once on the edge of defeat, Syria’s Assad runs again for president
* Egypt rejects appeal of defeated presidential candidate
* Egyptian Exchange halts trading for half an hour
* Egypt to collect foreigners’ capital gains tax on each transaction
* Egyptian govt says it is 70 bln over budget on fuel subsidies
* Iranian foreign minister says he cannot visit Saudi Arabia
* Saudi mall owner Othaim plans debut local currency sukuk -sources
* Saudi Arabia tests Cadbury chocolates for pork traces
* Saudi Cement recommends H1 dividend of 3.5 riyals/share
* Dubai crude May average rises to $105.67/bbl - trader
* Etihad Airways takes steps toward Alitalia investment
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties says malls unit raises $1.5 bln Islamic loan
* Qatar “vehemently denies” latest accusation of 2022 wrongdoing
* Kuwait’s ruler makes rare visit to Iran to build ties (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)