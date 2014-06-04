MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 4

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, rising U.S. yields bolster dollar
* Brent holds near $109 ahead of stock data, ECB decision
* Gold holds near 4-month low as investors await U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets pull back, led by Qatar
* Obama Syria policy under fire from his former envoy
* Lockheed to deliver first of 36 F-16s to Iraq this week
* Outgoing Libyan PM Thinni to stay for now after rival takes office
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Middle East spending gap may let Big Oil off hook
* Syrians vote in wartime election set to extend Assad’s rule
* Airlines’ summit highlights shift of power to Gulf carriers
* Iran’s reactor fuel demand emerges as sticking point in nuclear talks
* U.N. welcomes Palestinian unity government rejected by Israel
* Islamic Development Bank loans $180 mln for Africa projects
* Libyan currency under pressure as chaos, budget crisis deepen
* Shortfall in Middle East oil investment could push up prices -IEA
* Bangladesh seeks sukuk rule amendments, sovereign issuance
* Turkey’s Erdogan calls CNN reporter “agent” for his coverage of protests
* Moody’s takes rating actions on 11 Turkish banks
* Turkey’s Halkbank says to study banking opportunities in Serbia
* Turkish PM Erdogan criticises central bank over interest rates
* Turkey lifts block on access to YouTube - official
* Turkey sees energy import bill at $61 billion in 2014
* Turkey’s Simsek says inflation under control, will enter downward trend
* TAV in talks to build new terminal at Istanbul airport
* Sisi won 96.91 pct in Egypt’s presidential vote-commission
* Egypt invites Iranian president to Sisi’s inauguration
* Egypt’s Meditrade buys 24,500 T sunflower oil in tender- trade
* Egypt pound in black market strengthens after elections -traders
* Egypt business activity shrinks in May - PMI
* Saudi MERS data review shows big jump in number of deaths
* Saudi king invites countries to attend donor conference for Egypt
* Saudi Arabia sacks minister criticised over handling of MERS
* Middle East Crude-Saudi raises July OSPs in line with expectations
* Saudi business activity growth slows in May; new orders drag
* Abu Dhabi economy grows 5.2 pct in 2013, slower than expected
* Cooling firm Tabreed wins $1.6 bln contract from UAE Armed Forces
* Abu Dhabi’s TDIC secures financing to repay $2 bln bonds in 2014
* UAE business activity growth in May eases from record high
* PineBridge Investments raises $140 mln for GCC real estate fund
* World Cup re-vote just one possible FIFA option - Champagne
* Qatar allowing freed Taliban men to move freely in country -Gulf official
* Update-Moody’s upgrades Gulf Bank’s deposit rating to Baa1; positive outlook
* TABLE-Oman budget surplus shrinks in Jan-March, oil receipts fall
Compiled by Dubai newsroom