MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 5

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China data disappoints, euro hostage to ECB ability to surprise

* Brent hits 3-wk low as Ukraine tensions cool

* Gold holds near 4-month low as ECB move on rates awaited

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds, UAE and Qatar remain weak

* Assad declared landslide victor in wartime Syrian election

* Libya could stop exporting crude oil in days

* Kerry says US to work with, monitor new Palestinian government

* Kerry says Lebanon needs president to meet security challenge

* July deadline for Iran nuclear deal appears in jeopardy -envoys

TURKEY

* Moody’s confirms A3 ratings on three Turkish SME-backed covered bonds

* Turkey plans tax amnesty ahead of presidential polls

* Turkey’s lira hits 5-week low after Erdogan criticises c.bank again

* Turkey’s Isbank sells 273 mln lira NPL portfolio for 44 mln lira

* Turkey’s Cukurova says in talks on financing to resolve Turkcell row

* Head of leading Turkish business group TUSIAD resigns

* Turkey’s Karsan sees sales doubling to 550 mln euros by 2015

* Turkey’s Alternatifbank plans up to $350 mln borrowing abroad

* Turk Telekom starts roadshow in UK, US for maximum $1 bln bond issue

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to raise $1 bln through investment fund to support tourism

* Egypt changes wheat import rules, could help French sales

* Egypt’s currency black market under threat as confidence rises

* White House welcomes Sisi election, presses Egypt over rights

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi study strengthens case against camels in MERS outbreak

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch Affirms Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC at ‘BBB’; Stable Outlook

* Dubai Islamic Bank buys 25 pct of Indonesia’s Bank Panin -report

* UAE’s Dana Gas says won’t comment on rumours that drove up stock

KUWAIT

* Kuwait suspends TV programmes over report related to “plot” tape

* Kuwaiti faces Guantanamo transfer hearing after security assurances

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman April bank lending growth at 14-mth high, M2 slows

* Oman’s Raysut Cement appoints new CEO -statement

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Mumtalakat ends losing streak, CEO says profits to stay