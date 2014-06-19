MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 19

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise on Fed optimism, dollar struggles

* Brent rises above $114 on Iraq worries, U.S. crude dips

* Gold holds gains as Fed cuts economic view; platinum climbs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rebounds, Arabtec up as CEO quits

* In Washington, growing chorus calls for Iraq’s Maliki to go

* Libyan election to go ahead next week despite political chaos

* Iraq seeks U.S. air power against militants -officials

* Eni says Zubair field in Iraq not affected by turmoil

* Iran digs in heels on nuclear centrifuges at Vienna talks -envoys

* Lebanon mulls boosting $800 mln stimulus for 2014 -cbank head

* Iran economy remains in distress amid sanctions -U.S.’s Lew

* SocGen ends $310 mln Malaysia sukuk roadshow, to decide on first sale in days

* Iraq-driven oil spike threatens to blow hole in Indian budget - sources

* Pakistan to auction local-currency sukuk

TURKEY

* Former Turkish military chief Evren sentenced to life for staging 1980 coup

* Turkey’s Isbank borrows $750 mln via 7-year eurobond - bankers

* Turkey’s Ziraat mandates banks for eurobond issue - bankers

* Turkish bank Kuveyt Turk plans benchmark five-yr sukuk on Thurs - leads

* UK court gives Turkey’s Cukurova to July 30 to recover Turkcell stake

EGYPT

* Egypt’s breadbasket Nile Delta under threat from illegal building

* Egypt reaches first deal to revise gas prices with foreign energy firm

* Coca-Cola invests in Egypt and Pakistan, sees big sales growth

* Egypt’s regulator approves Sawiris-led bid for EFG Hermes stake

* Egypt’s gas exports drop as fuel needed in domestic energy crisis

* Egypt’s pound stable on official and black markets

* Egypt’s Juhayna to issue bonus shares

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis give apparent warning to Iran: don’t meddle in Iraq

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE recalls envoy to Iraq, hits at Baghdad’s “sectarian” policies

* Brazil’s Batista seeks Mubadala debt refinancing, sources say

* CEO of Dubai’s Arabtec quits, leaving ownership, strategy in question

QATAR

* Qatar ‘very assiduous’ in monitoring prisoners in Bergdahl swap -U.S. official

* Qatar c.bank says to be flexible with govt bond issues

BAHRAIN

* Freed Bahraini activist urges government to seek reconciliation (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)