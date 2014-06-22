MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 22

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St sets records on rates view; dollar rises
* U.S. crude hits nine-month high above $107 on short-covering
* Gold drops as S&P rises but posts big weekly gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; UAE mkts rise despite Arabtec weakness
* Iraq militants take Syria border post in drive for caliphate
* Israel accepts 1st delivery of disputed Kurdish pipeline oil
* Iran rejects “excessive demands” in nuclear talks with 6 powers
* Renault seeks financial partner to resume business in Iran
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf premium may vanish as views of region shift
* Hundreds of Turkish army officers freed from jail in “coup plot” case
* Iraq risks knocking Turkey’s economic rebalancing off kilter
* Kuveyt Turk sets final price guidance ahead of sukuk issue on Thurs
* Egypt investment minister projects $10 bln foreign investment next year
* Egypt upholds death sentence on brotherhood leader, nearly 200 supporters
* Saudi king stops in Cairo to visit Egypt’s Sisi
* Dutch companies hit by Saudi retaliation for Wilders’ anti-Islam campaign - minister
* Saudi’s Al Rajhi Capital to launch first sukuk fund
* Saudi Eelectricity Co says signs $13.2 bln interest-free govt loan
* Abraaj group aims for Cairo Medical Center takeover
* Etihad airways denies talks with malaysian airlines over equity stake
* Former CEO of Dubai’s Arabtec says will hold on to stake
* Oman plans refinery maintenance in June for about a month -operator (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)