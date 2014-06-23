MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 23

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Upbeat China PMI boosts Asian stocks, Aussie; oil firm on Iraq

* U.S. crude hits nine-month high above $107 on short-covering

* Gold slips on stronger equities, but holds above $1,300

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops as Arabtec concerns linger; FTSE impact on Qatar fades

* Iran rejects U.S. action in Iraq, ISIL tightens Syria border grip

* Libya approves overdue budget as eastern oil port reopens

* Yemen seals truce with Shi‘ite rebels after clashes in capital

* Renegade general urges Turks, Qataris to leave east Libya

* Kerry to discuss possible oil supply disruptions from Iraq conflict-official

EGYPT

* Egypt to set rules next month for parliamentary vote

* Saudi’s Almarai, Pepsico to invest at least $345 mln in Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi shipper Bahri plans long-term financing to replace Vela buy debt

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi exchange signs bonds listing, trading agreement

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait May inflation edges up to 2.9 pct y/y

OMAN

* Oman power firms to start trading Monday after IPOs attract demand

* Oman scraps price controls for most goods, inflation impact seen minor

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain May inflation steady at 1.9 pct y/y