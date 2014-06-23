MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 23

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Upbeat China PMI boosts Asian stocks, Aussie; oil firm on Iraq
* U.S. crude hits nine-month high above $107 on short-covering
* Gold slips on stronger equities, but holds above $1,300
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops as Arabtec concerns linger; FTSE impact on Qatar fades
* Iran rejects U.S. action in Iraq, ISIL tightens Syria border grip
* Libya approves overdue budget as eastern oil port reopens
* Yemen seals truce with Shi‘ite rebels after clashes in capital
* Renegade general urges Turks, Qataris to leave east Libya
* Kerry to discuss possible oil supply disruptions from Iraq conflict-official
* Egypt to set rules next month for parliamentary vote
* Saudi’s Almarai, Pepsico to invest at least $345 mln in Egypt
* Saudi shipper Bahri plans long-term financing to replace Vela buy debt
* Abu Dhabi exchange signs bonds listing, trading agreement
* TABLE-Kuwait May inflation edges up to 2.9 pct y/y
* Oman power firms to start trading Monday after IPOs attract demand
* Oman scraps price controls for most goods, inflation impact seen minor
* TABLE-Bahrain May inflation steady at 1.9 pct y/y
Compiled by Dubai newsroom