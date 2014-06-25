MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 25

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt, oil prices rise on Iraq fears

* Brent rises above $114 on Iraq and supply concerns

* Gold holds near 2-mth high as equities retreat

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai plunges 6.7 pct as Arabtec sparks margin call frenzy

* Libyans vote for new parliament in test for transition

* Senegal to launch $200 million Sukuk bond on Wednesday -ministry

* Kerry urges Kurds to save Iraq from collapse

* U.S. 2015 war-funding request due to go to Congress soon -official

* OPEC secretary general says no shortage of oil

* Islamic trade finance fuels rising Gulf reinsurance demand -Euler Hermes

* Yemen to begin $3.5 billion international road project

* Iran seeks to resolve HSBC freeze on some trade financing -sources

* Sukuk will feature in liquidity guidance given to Islamic banks -IFSB

* Oil firm DNO declares force majeure in Yemen

TURKEY

* Moody’s confirms GarantiBank International’s ratings, outlook negative

* Fitch Downgrades Leading Privately-Owned Turkish Banks

* Turkey’s Akbank mandates for lira bonds of up to 10 billion lira

* Turkey cuts main interest rate, resists pressure for sharp move

* Turkey launches competition investigation into six cement firms

* Turkish manufacturing confidence falls to 110.7 points in June

* Turkish June capacity usage rises to 75.3 percent

* Turkey plans yen-denominated bond this year-official

* Turkish ruling party to name presidential candidate next week

* Turkey’s FDI could reach $16 bln in 2014 - Investors Association

EGYPT

* U.S. lawmakers: Egypt’s ‘descent toward despotism’ risks U.S. aid

* Preparing Egyptians for austerity, Sisi cuts own pay

* Egypt finance minister eyes 10 pct budget deficit for coming fiscal year

* Egypt blocks three Iraqi TV stations from broadcasting

* Egypt to loosen stock market trading restrictions

* Egypt’s president says will not interfere in judicial rulings

* Egypt’s domestic wheat harvest purchases at 3.7 mln T -state media

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bourse posts 37 pct drop in 2013 profit in debut disclosure

* Saudi remains committed to supplying market with extra oil if needed -official

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Former Arabtec CEO says has three offers for his stake

* Borse Dubai refinances $500 mln loan at ultra-cheap rate -sources

* Hasan Ismaik resigns as chairman of Dubai interiors firm Depa

* UAE’s Al Hilal Bank to price $500 mln perpetual sukuk

QATAR

* Qatar raises 2014 economic growth forecast to 6.3 pct

* Islamic Bank of Britain eyes new business, break-even -CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti telco Wataniya names Thani as new CEO

OMAN

* Middle East Crude-Oman plunges to 5-month low on weak demand (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)