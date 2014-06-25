UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 25

(Updates market news, adds UAE’s Arabtec story)
DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wither as Wall Street pulls back
* Brent crude holds above $114 on Iraq conflict
* Gold holds near 2-mth high as equities retreat
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai plunges 6.7 pct as Arabtec sparks margin call frenzy
* Libyans vote for new parliament in test for transition
* Senegal to launch $200 million Sukuk bond on Wednesday -ministry
* Kerry urges Kurds to save Iraq from collapse
* U.S. 2015 war-funding request due to go to Congress soon -official
* OPEC secretary general says no shortage of oil
* Islamic trade finance fuels rising Gulf reinsurance demand -Euler Hermes
* Yemen to begin $3.5 billion international road project
* Iran seeks to resolve HSBC freeze on some trade financing -sources
* Sukuk will feature in liquidity guidance given to Islamic banks -IFSB
* Oil firm DNO declares force majeure in Yemen
* Moody’s confirms GarantiBank International’s ratings, outlook negative
* Fitch Downgrades Leading Privately-Owned Turkish Banks
* Turkey’s Akbank mandates for lira bonds of up to 10 billion lira
* Turkey cuts main interest rate, resists pressure for sharp move
* Turkey launches competition investigation into six cement firms
* Turkish manufacturing confidence falls to 110.7 points in June
* Turkish June capacity usage rises to 75.3 percent
* Turkey plans yen-denominated bond this year-official
* Turkish ruling party to name presidential candidate next week
* Turkey’s FDI could reach $16 bln in 2014 - Investors Association
* U.S. lawmakers: Egypt’s ‘descent toward despotism’ risks U.S. aid
* Preparing Egyptians for austerity, Sisi cuts own pay
* Egypt finance minister eyes 10 pct budget deficit for coming fiscal year
* Egypt blocks three Iraqi TV stations from broadcasting
* Egypt to loosen stock market trading restrictions
* Egypt’s president says will not interfere in judicial rulings
* Egypt’s domestic wheat harvest purchases at 3.7 mln T -state media
* Saudi bourse posts 37 pct drop in 2013 profit in debut disclosure
* Saudi remains committed to supplying market with extra oil if needed -official
* Dubai’s Arabtec says restructuring won’t hurt projects
* Former Arabtec CEO says has three offers for his stake
* Borse Dubai refinances $500 mln loan at ultra-cheap rate -sources
* Hasan Ismaik resigns as chairman of Dubai interiors firm Depa
* UAE’s Al Hilal Bank to price $500 mln perpetual sukuk
* Qatar raises 2014 economic growth forecast to 6.3 pct
* Islamic Bank of Britain eyes new business, break-even -CEO
* Kuwaiti telco Wataniya names Thani as new CEO
* Middle East Crude-Oman plunges to 5-month low on weak demand (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)