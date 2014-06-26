FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 26
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 26, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-asian shares up, bonds in demand amid hunt for returns

* Brent drops below $114 as worries ease over Iraq supply threat

* Gold slips as Asian stocks climb, but holds above $1,300

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai bounces back as Arabtec halts freefall

* With new grip on oil fields, Iraq Kurds unveil plan to ramp up exports

* Iraq insurgents seize oilfields, hit air base as U.S. advisers arrive

* Tunisia to hold elections in October, November

* Iran hopes for end of sanctions boom but investors still wary

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Erdogan set to run for presidency - Deputy PM Arinc

* Turkey’s Ziraat to issue five-year Eurobond - bankers

EGYPT

* Algeria, Egypt’s Sisi talk security, gas shipments

* Egypt may scrap local wheat premium to combat smugglers

* Egypt-Saudi company to invest $245 million in housing units

SAUDI ARABIA

* Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia on Friday to discuss Iraq and Syria

* Saudi’s Yansab hikes dividend for H1 2014

* Saudi Zain signs $1.2 bln supply deals to upgrade network

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Sudden plunge of Dubai’s Arabtec teaches hard lessons about Gulf stocks

* Dubai’s Arabtec says restructuring won’t hurt projects

* Dubai’s Nakheel says to repay $1.5 bln debt early

* Emirates Global Aluminium project clears Guinea hurdle

* Etihad says agreed principal terms to buy 49 pct of Alitalia

* Samena Capital considers selling off parts of RAK Ceramics

OMAN

* Oman ruler suspends decision to scrap price controls after public uproar

* Oman fund held talks with Bulgaria about Corpbank rescue

* Oman’s Electricity Holding Co picks advisers, plans $2.1 bln fundraising

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain opposition leader cleared of terrorism charges

* Bahrain April bank lending growth fastest since Nov 2012 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.