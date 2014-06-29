MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 29

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St closes up but ends week lower, Europe stocks down
* Oil steadies after big drop on easing supply fears
* Gold steady after U.S. consumer confidence data; platinum up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rally short-lived as Arabtec falls back
* MIDEAST DEBT-Bond market delivers vote of confidence in Dubai model
* Iraq’s top Shi‘ite cleric calls for prime minister to be chosen by Tuesday
* Saudi King tells Kerry he will press sunnis to join Iraq government
* Iraqi troops push to retake Tikrit from rebels, parties pursue talks
* Egypt’s EFG Hermes says Beltone-Sawiris bid 30 pct below fair share price
* Egypt power crisis to crimp Ezz Steel’s profits this year
* Egypt says BP gas project restarted, pledges to pay gas firm debts
* Saudi King, in Ramadan message, vows to crush terrorists
* Saudi King sacks deputy defence minister - royal court
* In virus hunt, Saudi Arabia suspects African camel imports
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Builder’s shaky foundations dent UAE’s credibility
* Gazprom in talks to buy Abu Dhabi’s OMV stake-source
* Sanofi-led group buys Globalpharma stake from Dubai Investments
* UAE’s First Gulf Bank prices debut 10 bln yen bond - statement
* Oman’s Bank Dhofar plans $75 mln capital-boosting loan
* Cavalli suitor investcorp walks away over high valuation-sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)